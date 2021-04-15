Impact Analytics Named One of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by Financial Times, 2nd time in a row

LINTHICUM, Md., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Analytics, Inc. a leading provider of AI-based SaaS solutions for planning and merchandising for the retail industry, has been recognised by the Financial Times, in their list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, for a second consecutive year. Impact Analytics is ranked #86 on the 2021 list after being ranked #51 in 2020. Impact Analytics is the only retail focused SaaS product company on the list that includes SmileDirectClub, Bombas and Beyond Meat alongside them.

The Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list recognizes the most innovative and fastest growing companies in seven countries across North and South America. The 500 companies recognized are ranked based on highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019. The full report and analysis of this year's ranking can be viewed here.