Impact Analytics raises funding from Vistara Growth to accelerate global expansion and AI solution delivery

The fastest-growing AI retail planning provider expands lead against competitor solutions and boosts customer delivery for AI-powered retail solutions

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Analytics™, a leading provider of SaaS AI-based solutions for supply chain and merchandise planning in retail, CPG and manufacturing, announced today the closing of funding from Vistara Growth. This quickly follows the funding secured in February 2021 and October 2022 from Argentum.

"We have witnessed how Impact Analytics' product suite provides their clients with a step-change in the way they manage retail planning, inventory allocation and pricing," said Neil Kenley, Director at Vistara Growth. "We are thrilled to partner with the company's founder and CEO, Prashant Agrawal, and the entire Impact Analytics team as they expand their offerings and onboard additional retailers and merchants looking to modernize their operations."

This funding round will accelerate the company's global expansion plans and most notably help further develop the Impact Analytics SmartSuite™ product portfolio, which optimizes forecasting, merchandising, and end-to-end lifecycle pricing. Clients such as BJ's Wholesale Club, Dick's Sporting Goods, Puma, Tapestry, and many others choose Impact Analytics to power their planning and pricing workflows. Every day, more new clients recognize the AI-led power of SmartSuite.

Companies historically created forecasts based on the preceding year, which is no longer a tenable strategy. Contrast that with Impact Analytics clients, who outdo their competition by utilizing a leading forecasting engine that incorporates internal and external data. Using more than 150 variables to mix recency and history, Impact Analytics products process more than 30,000 modeling constructs to generate highly accurate forecasts that drive smarter decision making, improved operational efficiencies, and maximized profits.

Impact Analytics was recently ranked in the top 100 on Fortune's 2023 list of the Most Innovative Companies in America, which in part explains why in 2023 it was also named one of the fastest growing companies in America by The Financial Times—for the fourth straight year.

"We appreciate Vistara Growth's faith in our continuing success," said Impact Analytics CEO Agrawal. "AI- and machine learning-driven forecasting is an industry necessity. Company leaders recognize that the AI-led insights provided by our products enable their organizations to make swift, strategic actions with predictable—and predictably positive—results."

ABOUT IMPACT ANALYTICS
Impact Analytics is a proven leader in Retail, CPG, Manufacturing and Supply Chain focused enterprise AI SaaS solutions. Its suite of products for planning, forecasting, merchandising and end-to-end lifecycle pricing is empowering leading retailers to make smart data-based decisions, transform their businesses, and achieve substantial business benefits. Impact Analytics' unique engagement model allows for quick implementations to be executed in a cost-efficient manner with lower TCO. To learn more, visit www.impactanalytics.co.

ABOUT VISTARA GROWTH
Vistara Growth provides highly flexible growth debt and equity solutions to leading technology companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, "Vistara" (Sanskrit for "expansion") is focused on enabling growth for the ambitious entrepreneurs we invest in, our investors, our people, and the communities we operate in.  For more information, visit www.vistaragrowth.com.

