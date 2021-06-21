Impact Announces a Historic Carrier Services Agreement

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact, the wholesale Carrier division of Lingo Communications, today announced the successful completion of interconnection with a major US wireless company; this marks another material Carrier partnership that has come to fruition in 2021. The new Carrier agreement allows for the bilateral exchange of voice traffic, enhancing each party's quality and network reach, thereby providing best-in-class customer satisfaction.

Lingo Communications

Impact owns one of the largest terrestrial Carrier networks in North America and continues to add strategic Carrier partnerships to the hundreds which already exist today. These ongoing partnerships have enabled Impact to expand the reach of its unparalleled voice network the world over. This latest Carrier addition is just another step in Impact's strategic direction of being a Tier 1 Carrier voice services provider.

In addition, Impact has also just won a major supply contract with one of the largest US-based CCaaS providers in the industry. This long-term agreement reflects the ongoing trust that UCaaS, CPaaS and CCaaS customers place in Impact to handle their complex voice communications needs worldwide.

"Impact has long been recognized as a leading provider of US domestic and international voice and toll-free solutions for the world's largest service providers," said Jason Welch, EVP Carrier Services at Impact. "These ongoing expansions of our Carrier and Service Provider relationships are a strong reflection of Impact's commitment to being the premier voice solutions provider."

"Impact's focus on global Carrier partnerships and network reach continues to receive validation from Service Providers choosing to use Impact as their primary voice provider," said Patrick Reilly, VP Carrier Services at Impact. "We are extremely pleased with these latest partnerships as we continue a very strong 2021 from our Carrier Services division."

About Impact

Impact, the wholesale Carrier division of Lingo Communications, a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact

Christopher Ramsey

VP Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

470.401.0040

Related Images

impact-logo.png

Impact Logo

SOURCE Lingo Communications