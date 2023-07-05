Impact Assessment of Smart Sensors in Industrial Automation: Smart Sensors to Drive Digital Upskilling and Social Enterprise Mega Trends

The "Impact Assessment of Smart Sensors in Industrial Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the current state and impact of smart sensor technologies on industrial automation processes and provides an outlook on future developments.

Research efforts are driving technological developments in quantum sensing and neuromorphic chip-based sensors and leading to new application areas for smart sensors, such as continuous remote sensing in structural monitoring and sustainable IIoT infrastructure in remote locations and self-aware industrial equipment.

The growing demand for decentralized and localized sensing electronic devices because of rapid digitization and the ability to carry out continuous remote monitoring across different industries (e.g., healthcare, industrial) are key market drivers. The reduced burden on centralized computing systems and better reliability due to the lack of dependence on a single system will drive adoption in the future.

Smart sensors employ microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and very-large-scale integration (VLSI) technology to function effectively. A smart sensor is a device that receives input from the physical world, and upon detection, leverages internal computing power to carry out predefined actions to provide optimized output.

Key operations of smart sensors include measurement, configuration, verification, and communication. Performance capabilities, such as data processing, communication, multi-sensing, decision-making, and self-calibration/correction enable smart sensors to be employed in industrial applications.

Optical sensing, UV and infrared detection, biological hazard identification, structural monitoring, and floor mapping are some of the current opportunities provided by smart sensors in an industrial setting.

The research report covers the following topics:

  • Significance of the smart sensor and different configurations
  • Recent trends and developments driving market opportunities
  • Factors influencing technology development and Adoption
  • Key innovators and key technologies driving smart sensor advancements
  • Key growth opportunities in the industrial automation sector

Key Topics Covered

Assessment of Industry Impact and Technology Strategies

  • Impact Assessment of Industries and Applications
  • Viewpoint on Key Industries Impacted by Industrial Smart Sensors
  • Technology Strategy 1: Start-up Leveraging ML-based Analytics System to Improve Overall Efficiency
  • Technology Strategy 2: Automation Major's Partnership with Materials Provider to Develop an Integrated Automated System
  • Case Study: Smart MEMS Pressure Sensors Enhance Efficiency of Smart Factory
  • Competitive Assessment of Smart Sensors using Porter's Five Force Model
  • Smart Sensors to Drive Digital Upskilling and Social Enterprise Mega Trends

Assessment of Patent and Funding Trends

  • Patent Research Focus Areas
  • Technology Convergence and Exploration of New Applications and Opportunities
  • Key Funding Focus Areas and Initiatives Include the Development of Sensor Devices, Connected Systems, and Analytics, and System Integration
  • Growing Automation and Ongoing R&D

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Prescriptive Analytics
  • Industrial Metaverse
  •  IO-Link

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Sensor Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology
  • Key Findings

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Technology Development Landscape

  • Smart Sensor Architecture and Relevance
  • Smart Sensor Generic Architecture
  • The Significance of Smart Sensors
  • Advantages of Employing Intelligent Sensors in Industrial Automation
  • Trends Driving Adoption of Smart Sensors in Industrial Automation
  • Smart Sensors, a Compliment to Advanced Emerging Technologies

