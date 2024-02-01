Impact Assets Invests in Novobeing: Pioneering the Future of Digital Health and Well-being

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novobeing, an innovative digital health platform, is excited to announce an investment from Impact Assets, a leader in impact investing. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Novobeing's mission to revolutionize stress management and enhance well-being, through state-of-the-art virtual and mixed-reality solutions.

Founded with a vision to redefine how people combat stress, Novobeing blends cutting-edge technology with scientifically validated methods. Their unique approach offers personalized, immersive experiences that cater to individual needs, setting a new standard in the realm of digital health. The company's platform is designed to increase engagement and efficacy of proven stress reduction and well-being treatments like meditation, breathwork and cognitive behavioural therapy. Novobeing prioritizes personalization, enabling users to tailor their experience to suit individual conditions, emotional states, and stress levels, making it an adaptable solution for both healthcare and personal use.

Designed to meet the rigorous demands of healthcare environments, Novobeing's solutions are currently deployed in six hospitals and are the subject of three clinical trials. With an early access application available for individual users on the Meta Quest and an enterprise stress reduction kit for healthcare providers, Novobeing is at the forefront of integrating immersive technology into mental health and well-being practices.

The investment from Impact Assets, known for its commitment to creating positive social and environmental impact, is a testament to Novobeing's potential to make a significant difference in people's lives. With over $3 billion in assets under management and a focus on innovative solutions, Impact Assets recognizes the transformative power of Novobeing's platform. This investment decision was guided by rigorous due diligence spearheaded by the Harvard Business School Investment for Impact program.

This strategic investment will accelerate Novobeing's product development and innovation, enabling them to expand their reach and impact. The collaboration aligns with Impact Assets' goal to support initiatives that contribute to a better world, emphasizing their belief in Novobeing's capacity to drive meaningful change in the health and wellness sector.

"We are thrilled to have Impact Assets as a partner in our journey," said Sid Desai, CEO of Novobeing. "Their belief in our vision and commitment to social change resonates deeply with our core values. This investment is not just a financial boost but a validation of our efforts to transform stress management and well-being."

About Novobeing

Novobeing is a digital health platform that delivers science-backed immersive stress management solutions. We are redefining the way people deal with stress and enhance their well-being through highly engaging and personalized virtual and mixed-reality experiences.

For more information about Novobeing visit https://www.novobeing.com/

To learn more about Impact Assets visit https://impactassets.org/

SOURCE Novobeing Inc.