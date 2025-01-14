Impact Climate Technologies Names Michele Pamboukis Chief Human Resources Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) has named Michele Pamboukis as its new chief human resources officer (CHRO). Pamboukis brings over 20 years of experience as a strategic HR executive with a proven track record in organizational transformation, talent management, and cultural development.

Impact Climate Technologies names Michele Pamboukis CHRO. Post this Michele Pamboukis, CHRO Impact Climate Technologies

In her career, Pamboukis has held leadership roles in private equity-backed and publicly traded companies across diverse industries. Most recently, she served as Group CHRO at Engineered Stone Group, where she integrated global acquisitions, identified human capital management systems, and recruited HR teams to support multi-site operations. During her tenure at Trexon, formerly TPC Wire & Cable Corp., Pamboukis led HR initiatives that supported the company's growth from $42 million to $200 million in annual revenue. She also oversaw the HR integration of 10 acquisitions and implemented talent management strategies that significantly reduced employee attrition.

"We are excited to welcome Michele Pamboukis to ICT," said Mike Shea, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. "Her extensive expertise in human resources, coupled with her ability to drive organizational change and foster employee engagement, aligns perfectly with ICT's mission to innovate and build a collaborative workplace culture."

Pamboukis' accomplishments include implementing scalable HR systems and designing leadership development programs to enhance organizational effectiveness. A trusted advisor to executive teams, she has also been instrumental in aligning HR strategies with corporate growth objectives.

Pamboukis expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I'm excited to join ICT and collaborate with a dynamic team to drive innovation and build a culture where team members thrive. Together, we'll create meaningful impact and continue the legacy of excellence."

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies is a leading HVAC solutions provider committed to partnering with top-tier companies to deliver excellence and innovation through collaboration. With a focus on preserving the unique cultures and values of its operating companies, ICT supports the growth and success of its partners by providing access to assets, operational and sales assistance, and resources. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com.

SOURCE Impact Climate Technologies