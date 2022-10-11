Impact Communications Recognized by MMI/Barron's in Annual Awards Competition

Training programs and thought leadership hailed as advancing industry knowledge and impacting the future of the advisory solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Communications, Inc., a full-service marketing and PR firm that works exclusively with independent financial advisors and allied institutions such as custodians, independent broker/dealers, consulting companies and fintech firms, today announced the firm has been named a finalist in the 2022 MMI/Barron's Industry Awards, an annual competition and industry-leading awards program voted on by members of the Money Management Institute (MMI). The judges gave the finalist nod to Impact Communications for Impact's work with the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).

The Marketing Playbook Trilogy Master Class series and the Mindset Mastery podcast, two programs created, hosted, and produced by Impact Communications for NAPFA are the components being recognized in the Thought Leadership/Education awards category. This award honors new programs, research, educational campaigns, or content that meaningfully advance industry knowledge and understanding of topics key to the future of advisory solutions

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP CAPTURES ATTENTION

Now in its third year of production, the Masterclass Series provides NAPFA Members and other interested financial advisors with a series of marketing presentations and discussion sessions that help advisors build their marketing acumen by putting theory into practice. The Masterclass series provides hands-on learning and real-world examples to help advisors expand their email list, build drip marketing and lead nurture sequences, spike online visibility and authority, and fuel social media and other digital campaigns.

Marie Swift, President and CEO of Impact Communications, and Jonny Swift, Vice President of Impact Communications, co-manage and co-host the ongoing NAPFA Playbook project. They collaborate with a series of experts to create focused sessions that provide hands-on learning and real-world experience for advisors. Sessions are organized in series of three focus areas where experts explain the "what" and "why" of a specific marketing strategy, then dig into the "how" to do some or all of what's been explained as a good tactic, then in the final session of that Masterclass the advisors complete an exercise to put theory into practice – culminating in an interactive review of participants' implementation with real-time feedback. The sessions remain on the NAPFA website for advisors who want to watch and learn from on-demand.

The Master Class concept has been well attended by NAPFA members at an impressive rate. The class, which is included as a membership benefit, has seen attendance continually increase. Ratings continue to go up. Ratings for relevancy and presenter/moderator skills plus overall value for the 2022 sessions were high – typically 4.5 or higher on a scale of 1-5. Additionally, there has also been an increase in engagement on social activity across the board. The sum of all these metrics point to a very effective educational resource in the industry, backed up by comments and reviews of those who have attended and participated.

The Master Class and Impact Communications were also recently named a Finalist for the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Awards (the Wealthies). The Impact/NAPFA programs also contributed to Marie Swift being named to ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Class of 2021 in the category of Thought Leadership and Education. To learn more about the Playbook series: https://www.napfa.org/2022-master-marketing.

The Mindset Mastery podcast, now in its second year, is available on all the popular podcast platforms. Marie Swift, one of the most prominent and influential marketing consultants in the client-centered financial services world, brings motivational insights and actionable advice to NAPFA members and interested others through a series of short podcast interviews. As show host, Swift hand-selects guests from a "who's who list" of professionals, which includes some of the biggest names in the RIA consulting space, as well as respected fiduciary financial planners who are accomplishing great things as they master their own mindset and continue to serve their clients in the best ways possible. To view the list of episodes: https://napfamindsetmastery.libsyn.com/.

THE 2022 MMI/BARRON'S AWARDS COMPETITION AND CEREMONY

The MMI/Barron's Industry Awards are judged by each of MMI's member firms. The fourteenth annual installment received a record number of nominations indicating the extensive work being done in the advisory solutions space to deliver better outcomes for financial advisors and investors. A specially-appointed MMI Industry Awards Steering Council and the MMI Membership Experience Committee review the nominations. Winners in each category will be revealed on October 20, 2022, at the MMI Industry Celebration Dinner during the 2022 MMI Annual Conference taking place in Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more about the awards ceremony, see category details, and more, please click here.

