Impact Communications Signs on as Exclusive Press Partner for Eighth Annual Rocktoberfest-Chicago

LEAWOOD, Kan, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie Swift, President and CEO of Impact Communications (Impact), a full-service marketing and public relations firm established in 1993 to exclusively serve independent financial advisors and allied institutions, today announced that her company has signed on as the exclusive press partner for the eighth annual Rocktoberfest in Chicago, which will be held on Oct. 10, 2019, at the City Winery. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit A Leg To Stand On (ALTSO). ALTSO is a non-profit organization working in the developing world, bringing free orthopedic care to children whose families cannot afford treatment and prosthetic limbs.

Financial services colleagues invited to rock out for charity, raise funds for free orthopedic care for children in need

"My team and I are focused daily on helping our clients stand out in a crowded field," said Swift. "What better way to stand out than to be a rock & roll star for a night? Better yet, to be participating not just for ego and fun but to benefit a really great cause. We were introduced to this cause and invited into the fold by one of our fintech clients, Oranj, a Chicago-based firm that has long supported ALTSO. Oranj is a lead sponsor of this year's Rocktoberfest event, sponsoring the VIP Room. We are, of course, excited to hear the Oranj Crush band play and to see our other friends and colleagues at Rocktoberfest-Chicago. More importantly, we hope to spread the word within the financial services industry and to get more people involved - whether that is as a ticket buyer, a sponsor or a member of the press."

Journalists, television, radio and video crews are invited to attend the event without cost. To request a press pass, please contact: ImpactMediaManager@ImpactCommunications.org or call 913-649-5009 and ask for someone on Impact's media relations team.

ABOUT A LEG TO STAND ON (ALTSO)

A Leg To Stand On (ALTSO) is a NYC-based non-profit organization working in the developing world, bringing free orthopedic care to children whose families cannot afford prosthetic limbs and related treatment. Their primary goal is to provide high-quality continuous care until the age of 21 for all patients treated under ALTSO's program. Since 2003, through local treatment providers in Asia, Africa and Latin America, ALTSO has provided free orthopedic care to more than 18,000 children in need. Signature events are aimed at gathering friends, family and colleagues to raise awareness and funds for children with traumatic or congenital limb disabilities in the developing world. They give children the treatment needed to access life-changing opportunities such as education, work and mobility. For more information, visit www.ALTSO.org.

ABOUT THE ALTSO ROCKTOBERFEST EVENTS

ALTSO's signature Rocktoberfest events unite more than 2,750 leaders from the hedge fund and finance industries for a night of rock & roll and acoustic music performed by industry professionals - to help treat more of ALTSO's children. Rocktoberfest fundraisers are held annually in Chicago, NYC and London. Since 2004, Rocktoberfest has been instrumental in enabling ALTSO to provide treatment to more than 18,000 children around the world. For sponsorship opportunities, please email Gabriella Mueller Evrard at gevrard@altso.org. Learn more about the Rocktoberfest Series or to purchase tickets, which include open bar and buffet dinner, visit www.altso.org/rocktoberfestchicago#tickets.

ABOUT IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS

Impact Communications (Impact) is a full-service marketing and PR firm focused solely on serving independent financial advisors and allied institutions. Founded in 1993 by Marie Swift, who prior to Impact Communications was Director of Corporate Communications for a nationally-known wealth management firm and regional office for one of the largest independent broker/dealers in the country, Impact Communications' dedicated, discerning and driven team of professionals works with a select group of fintech companies, financial institutions such as custodians and independent broker/dealers, RIA networks and membership organizations, OSJs, allied consulting entities, wealth management firms and independent advisors. Private coaching, on-camera training, customized websites and personalized media strategies enable Impact clients to reach their overarching goals. For more information about Impact Communication and its services, please visit www.ImpactCommunications.org.

CONTACT:

Leesy Palmer or Grace Vogelzang

Impact Communications, Inc.

800-974-7753 | 913-649-5009

ImpactMediaManager@ImpactCommunications.org

