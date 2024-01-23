Impact Dog Crates Celebrates Key Role in Historic Colorado Wolf Reintroduction

HAYDEN, Idaho, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One month after the successful reintroduction of gray wolves by Colorado Parks and Wildlife into Grand County, Colorado, the process behind the historic achievement is now being showcased. Impact Dog Crates , a premier pet safety brand, is proud to highlight how its pioneering crates played a crucial role in safeguarding the wolves throughout their transit journey, underscoring the company's dedication to animal welfare and protection.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released five gray wolves onto public land in Grand County, Colorado on Monday, December 18, 2023. Pictured is wolf 2302-OR.

Following their capture in Oregon, the ten wolves were promptly secured in the Impact High Anxiety Dog Crates, providing a safe environment as they embarked on their journey to the release site. Prioritizing the physical safety and well-being of the animals, they were carefully transported by plane to Colorado and then transferred to the final release site via vehicle, remaining securely enclosed in their Impact High Anxiety Dog Crates.

Constructed from heavy-duty aluminum, the Impact High Anxiety Dog Crates were instrumental in ensuring the overall success of releasing the wolves into Colorado. These innovative dog crates are unparalleled for pet protection, designed specifically to secure highly anxious or destructive animals of all breeds, sizes, and temperaments.

"We take immense pride in having played a part in this historic wolf reintroduction project," said Hunter Bailey, CEO of Impact Dog Crates. "As a pet brand, our foremost commitment is to prioritize the welfare of all animals. As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to continuing to deliver pet safety products of the highest quality."

This successful inaugural release represents a significant milestone in Colorado Parks and Wildlife's ongoing efforts to restore the region's wolf population, with additional wolf releases slated for 2024 and beyond. Monitored closely through state-of-the-art GPS technology, the reintroduced wolves have quickly adapted and begun thriving in their new habitat, maintaining excellent health throughout the process.

"I was very impressed with the quality of the Impact High Anxiety Dog Crates that we used to transport wolves from the source site to Colorado for our wolf restoration effort," said Eric Odell, Wolf Conservation Program Manager at Colorado Parks and Wildlife. "When undertaking any wildlife restoration effort, animal safety is a top concern. The crates were well constructed and provided a very safe and secure way to hold and transport the wolves."

