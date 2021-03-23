IMPACT F1 FLIP FLOP: Circular, Custom and Comfortable

Using proprietary software, IMPACT FOOTWEAR has turned individuals into footwear designers. Design of the flip flop utilizes advanced 3D latticing models in the midsole which can simulate a variety of different compressions. From very firm feel, to a high compression, these lab tested structures provide the highest levels of support and comfort. They also utilize less material then comparable foam or plastic foot beds.

"I knew there had to be a better way because 95% of flip flop production occurs overseas using injection molded plastics and EVA foam. Cheaply made, in mass production factories where inventory is then transported across the world, contributing to pollution," states IMPACT FOOTWEAR Founder Craig DeMerit. "Now consumers can design and personalize their own flip flops with state of the art 3D technology and sustainable materials, reducing our carbon footprint."

Key differentiators:

Eco-friendly material

US made with circular design by way of sending the used foot bed back for grinding

Fully customizable using our 3D design tool

Custom latticed midsole structure with supporting cushion types for heel, arch and toe zones

Removable upper that can be swapped with different colors and materials

Foot bed production utilizes a sealing vapor surfacing process, making them washable and durable

Kickstarter just launched and will run until April 29th. Upon successful project funding, initial shipments will begin July 2021. You can support IMPACT FOOTWEAR Kickstarter now; starting at $99 for early-bird adopters. Customers can save their custom design on the IMPACT FOOTWEAR website.

The IMPACT F1 is available for customers worldwide. To view the video visit: IMPACT FOOTWEAR

