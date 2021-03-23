IMPACT F1 FLIP FLOP: Circular, Custom and Comfortable
The Only Eco-Friendly Custom 3D Printed Flip Flop Designed For You by You
PASADENA, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPACT FOOTWEAR launched a Kickstarter campaign today that revolutionizes the way we think about Flip Flops, their negative environmental impact and damage to our feet. In 2019, it is estimated that over 19 billion pairs of flip flops were sold around the world, mostly produced in foreign factories using materials that end up in landfills. Impact Footwear developed the IMPACT F1 because they believe there is a more sustainable way to design and manufacture flip flops. A revolutionary product made from a patent pending process that automates custom designs from a 3D customization tool and produces 3D printable files in less than 10 minutes.
Using proprietary software, IMPACT FOOTWEAR has turned individuals into footwear designers. Design of the flip flop utilizes advanced 3D latticing models in the midsole which can simulate a variety of different compressions. From very firm feel, to a high compression, these lab tested structures provide the highest levels of support and comfort. They also utilize less material then comparable foam or plastic foot beds.
"I knew there had to be a better way because 95% of flip flop production occurs overseas using injection molded plastics and EVA foam. Cheaply made, in mass production factories where inventory is then transported across the world, contributing to pollution," states IMPACT FOOTWEAR Founder Craig DeMerit. "Now consumers can design and personalize their own flip flops with state of the art 3D technology and sustainable materials, reducing our carbon footprint."
Key differentiators:
- Eco-friendly material
- US made with circular design by way of sending the used foot bed back for grinding
- Fully customizable using our 3D design tool
- Custom latticed midsole structure with supporting cushion types for heel, arch and toe zones
- Removable upper that can be swapped with different colors and materials
- Foot bed production utilizes a sealing vapor surfacing process, making them washable and durable
Kickstarter just launched and will run until April 29th. Upon successful project funding, initial shipments will begin July 2021. You can support IMPACT FOOTWEAR Kickstarter now; starting at $99 for early-bird adopters. Customers can save their custom design on the IMPACT FOOTWEAR website.
The IMPACT F1 is available for customers worldwide. To view the video visit: IMPACT FOOTWEAR
