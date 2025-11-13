Impact Frontiers Announces Founding Adopters of Impact Performance Reporting Norms

The Impact Performance Reporting Norms are designed to improve the clarity, consistency, and usefulness of reporting by impact investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Frontiers, a learning and market-building collaboration for investors, today announced the first official Founding Adopters of the Impact Performance Reporting Norms ("Reporting Norms"), a framework designed to enhance the transparency and credibility of reporting on investments that aim to generate positive impact for people and the planet. Version 1 of the Reporting Norms, which provide recommendations on what content impact reports should include as well as Guiding Principles to ensure the reported information is decision-useful, is now available at https://impactreporting.org .

The Reporting Norms are designed to be fully interoperable with the set of standards, frameworks, and guidance that investors already use to measure, manage, and report on their impact. To allow for integrated reporting, the Guiding Principles underpinning the Reporting Norms are based on the Conceptual Framework on Financial Reporting produced by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

"Investors in impact funds increasingly expect not only a disciplined approach to impact, but also clear evidence of real-world results," said Mike McCreless, Executive Director of Impact Frontiers. "These Founding Adopters are rising to the challenge, leading the transition toward a well-functioning market where capital flows to fund managers capable of delivering on both impact and financial goals."

The Reporting Norms were developed through an 18-month global consultation with 350+ organizations. Version 1 of the Reporting Norms was primarily designed for private markets investors and is now being extended to cover other asset classes and investor types. Version 2 is expected to be made available by late 2026 and will incorporate feedback from Adopters of version 1.

The initial set of more than 40 Founding Adopters include leading asset allocators, asset managers, investment consultants, and data platforms.

Adenia Partners: "Becoming a Founding Adopter of the Impact Performance Reporting Norms reflects our commitment to integrity, transparency, and learning. The Reporting Norms provide a practical and coherent framework for reporting what truly matters: the change experienced by people and the natural environment—positive and negative, intended and unintended—and the investor contribution that makes it possible."

Blue Haven Initiative: "Blue Haven Initiative is thrilled to join Impact Frontiers as a Founding Adopter. As limited partners with a diverse portfolio, we believe it's essential to take meaningful steps toward increasing adoption of the Reporting Norms across the impact investing industry."

Mercer: "While impact frameworks exist, disparities and differing interpretations in impact reporting remain common. The Impact Performance Reporting Norms provide much-needed clarity and guidance to the market. Alignment is essential in impact investing to minimize confusion and increase understanding around a complex topic."

Impact Frontiers currently serves as the secretariat for the Reporting Norms, which are collectively stewarded by a council of government and philanthropic entities, and in consultation with a group of non-profit industry networks and associations. In the long term, the Reporting Norms are expected to serve as a market-tested prototype for investor impact reporting that can be adopted in whole or in part by national regulators and/or by international standard-setters.

The Reporting Norms are available in English, Spanish, French, and Japanese to support broader global access and understanding.

Impact Frontiers is a learning and market-building collaboration for investors seeking to manage their social and environmental impacts and incorporate impact into investment decision-making. Impact Frontiers is a successor organization of the Impact Management Project (IMP), stewards the impact management norms facilitated by the IMP, and facilitates consensus-building in areas in which standards and guidance do not yet exist, by aggregating, synthesizing, and sharing new practices that can help investors to increase their impact. Learn more at www.impactfrontiers.org .

The Impact Performance Reporting Norms ("Reporting Norms") enhance the transparency and credibility of reporting on investments that aim to generate positive impact for people and the planet. The Reporting Norms can be used by investors of all types and asset classes, including both asset managers and asset owners. Learn more at www.impactreporting.org .

