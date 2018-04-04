Impact Group Establishes National Footprint in Natural Channel with Acquisition of Leading East Coast Sales & Marketing Agencies

"Our acquisition of Wildfire and Epic presents a new opportunity for Impact Group to better serve our clients and customers with a national footprint in the Natural Channel," said Carl Pennington, president and chief executive officer of Impact Group. "In addition to developing an impressive portfolio of remarkable brands in the natural space, Wildfire and Epic share our values and vision. We're proud to welcome these esteemed agencies to the team."

Wildfire and Epic offer custom sales solutions to clients throughout the East Coast and Midwest and have a reputation of building brand equity and providing clients with creative strategy and collaborative planning to assist in marketing through several high-powered retailers.

"We are honored to join the growing Impact Group family and provide national sales service and enhanced opportunities to our clients in a rapidly changing industry," said Melanie Melia, president and chief executive officer of Wildfire and Epic. "Our partnership with Impact Group gives us access to best-in-class technology tools, valuable data and insights, category expertise, and much more."

"Impact Group has been on a strategic growth path to expand its retail relationships and geographic coverage to better serve its clients," added Tim Hall, managing director at CI Capital. "We look forward to supporting the company in its future growth."

About WILDFIRE SALES

Founded in 2000 and based in Glen Cove, New York, Wildfire Sales has over 30 years of experience working with CPG clients and serving the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest territories. Like its sister brand, Epic Natural Sales, Wildfire helps its clients position their products for success by securing retail placement and wholesale distribution. For more information on Wildfire Sales, please visit www.wildfiresales.com.

About EPIC NATURAL SALES

Founded in 2010 and based in Glen Cove, New York, Epic Natural Sales is a brokerage company representing manufacturers in the natural products industry. The company focuses on natural, organic, and fair-trade products including the grocery, refrigerated, frozen, supplement, herb, homeopathic, and body care/health and beauty categories. For more information on Epic Natural Sales, please visit www.epicnatural.com.

About CI Capital Partners

CI Capital Partners LLC, a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $2.4 billion in assets under management, has been investing in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 270 acquisitions representing over $9 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit http://cicapllc.com/.

About Impact Group

Founded in 1994, Impact Group is a growing and dynamic sales and marketing agency with offices and teams spread strategically across the country. Impact Group's innovative technology and decades of combined experience in the food brokerage and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries enables clients to more effectively connect with retailers and drive extraordinary sales. Impact Group focuses on leading change through disruptive and innovative services including sales, merchandising, and category analytical support to companies in the CPG industry. Over 700 remarkable CPG companies trust Impact Group to represent their brand. For more information on Impact Group, please visit www.impactgrp.com.

