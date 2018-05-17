Impact Group Strengthens National Presence with Acquisition of Three Independent Food Brokers

"For nearly 25 years, Impact Group has provided valuable retail relationships, strategic counsel, and industry know-how that has aided the promotion and distribution of thousands of CPG brands. Our latest acquisitions present the opportunity for us to accomplish this on a larger scale and with immediate impact," said Carl Pennington, President and Chief Executive Officer of Impact Group. "In addition to their impressive track records in the grocery business, Impact Sales & Associates, RBW, and WJ Pence share our commitment to exceptional client service and results. We are proud to officially welcome these well-respected agencies to our network after multiple years of working with them in a licensed partnership. We look forward to achieving great success together."

"We are pleased to join Impact Group and to provide expanded geographic coverage and enhanced resources to our clients," said Frank Tuma, President of Impact Sales & Associates. Impact Sales & Associates is a Minnetonka, Minnesota-based full-service brokerage firm known for its wholesale business model and long-term industry relationships in the Midwestern region.

"We are looking forward to expanding our capabilities via scale and footprint," added Joel Beyer, President of Franklin, Wisconsin-based RBW. With a strong presence in Midwestern markets, including Illinois and Ohio, RBW specializes in multiple channels, including conventional, specialty, convenience, mass, and bulk. "The acquisition by Impact Group also provides our associates with additional growth and leadership opportunities."

"As part of the Impact Group family, we will have access to best-in-class technological tools, valuable data and insights, category expertise, and much more," said Dale Kresse, President of Hartland, Wisconsin-based WJ Pence. With over 65 years of experience in retail sales, WJ Pence has established longstanding relationships with national and regional retailers. "We are excited about the improved ability for our clients to compete in the CPG space that this partnership provides," added Kresse.

Impact Group has previously worked closely with all three brokers being acquired. Two of the three – Impact Sales & Associates and RBW – worked in partnership with Mueller Yurgae Associates (MYA), a locally-focused Midwest agency that will remain an independent business from Impact Group. Impact Group and MYA are forming a closely-aligned strategic partnership to continue to serve clients and customers in the Midwest.

"We have established a terrific working relationship with Impact Group over the last fifteen plus years," said Jeff Yurgae, President of MYA. "We look forward to continuing our partnership as we collectively move forward offering our clients and customers exceptional results."

With the acquisitions, Impact Group adds approximately 125 professionals from Impact Sales & Associates, RBW, and WJ Pence to its staff.

ABOUT IMPACT SALES & ASSOCIATES

Impact Sales & Associates was created in 2009 from the merger of two local broker agencies. The group is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota with two additional offices in Peoria, Illinois and O'Fallon, Missouri. Impact Sales & Associates' wholesale business model and industry relationships have provided an exceptional track record within the group's geography.

ABOUT RITT-BEYER & WEIR

Based in Franklin, Wisconsin, Ritt-Beyer & Weir was established in 1957. From the beginning, the group has invested in people and technology to ensure that its principals and customers receive the quality services they expect and deserve. RBW offers a full vertical approach, from data-driven, analytical product presentations through successful implementation of goods and marketing activity at retail.

ABOUT WJ PENCE

Founded in 1953, WJ Pence is based in Hartland, Wisconsin. The group's business model is to profitably and ethically expedite the flow of goods and services from the prime producer to the ultimate consumer. By doing so, WJ Pence earns the respect of both their clients and customers.

ABOUT IMPACT GROUP

Founded in 1994, Impact Group is a passionate sales and marketing agency with offices and teams spread strategically across the country. Impact Group has decades of combined experience in the retail broker and CPG industry, which enables clients to more effectively connect with retailers and drive aggressive growth and sales. Impact Group focuses on leading change through disruptive and innovative services including sales, merchandising, and category analytical support to companies in the CPG industry. Over 700 remarkable CPG companies trust Impact Group to represent their brand. Impact Group is known for fostering a culture that is authentic, strategic, collaborative, and entrepreneurial. For more information on Impact Group, please visit www.impactgrp.com.

