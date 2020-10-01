Impact Group Strengthens National Presence With Arena Partnership

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upholding its vision to provide disruptive and innovative services that lead change, Impact Group, a leading sales and marketing agency that works with over 700 consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Arena, based in Rogers, Arkansas. Arena is a sales and marketing agency (SMA) that is solely focused on driving growth and sales for CPG companies at Walmart and Sam's Club. As a well-respected SMA, Arena will increase Impact Group's coverage in all Walmart and Sam's Club stores nationally. In addition to coverage of Walmart, this partnership will give Impact Group a larger presence in the Health and Beauty care categories.

"Impact Group has driven leadership across the U.S. marketplace in all classes of trade, and the newly formed partnership with Arena extends that leadership with the largest retailer in the United States," said Marie Hanson, Chief Client Officer of Impact Group.

Arena represents clients to retailers throughout North America, utilizing a variety of tools and strategies to foster incremental sales growth over time and data-driven analytics to justify strategy decisions, including shopper marketing. Arena provides services such as sales, analytics, supply chain, strategy, execution and marketing.

"Over four years ago, Arena was formed, inspired by Theodore Roosevelt's famous speech, Man in the Arena," said Dan Arnsperger, CEO and Founder of Arena. "Roosevelt encouraged us all to Dare Greatly, and this is the spirit Arena has embodied from our founding through today as we have advanced the vision of entrepreneurs across dozens of partners."

"We Dare Greatly again as we partner with Impact Group to provide a true national solution for our clients," said Arnsperger. "Impact Group is full of the same entrepreneurial spirit that has guided Arena these past few years, and we are honored to play a part in their overall growth strategy. Arena is relentless about winning with clients at Walmart and Sam's, and I look forward to this continuing through this new partnership."

ABOUT ARENA

Formed in 2016 and based in Rogers, Arkansas, Arena is a retail strategy execution company that guides consumer goods companies in launching and growing their brand at Walmart & Sam's Club. Their team of seasoned and award-winning consumer industry veterans uses their relationships and experience to drive positive results for their clients.

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC, a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $2.4 billion in assets under management, has been investing in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 270 acquisitions representing over $9 billion in enterprise value.

ABOUT IMPACT GROUP

Founded in 1994, Impact Group is a fearless and passionate sales and marketing agency with offices and teams spread strategically across the country. Impact Group has decades of combined experience in the retail broker and CPG industry, which enables clients to more effectively connect with retailers and drive aggressive growth and sales. Impact Group focuses on leading change through disruptive and innovative services including sales, merchandising, and category analytical support to companies in the CPG industry. Over 700 remarkable CPG companies trust Impact Group to represent their brand. With associates, Impact Group is known for fostering a culture that is authentic, strategic, collaborative, and entrepreneurial.

Media Contact:

Evelyn Ritzi

for Impact Group

937.216.6262

[email protected]

Related Files

Impact Group Announces Arena Partnership.docx

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

https://www.impactgrp.com

SOURCE Impact Group