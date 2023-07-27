Impact Investing Market all set to rise at growth rate of 17.22% CAGR | Valuation at $503.95 billion between 2022-2027

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The impact investing market is to grow by USD 503.95 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The impact investing market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Aavishkaar Group, Acumen Fund Inc., Apex Group Ltd., Bain Capital LP, BlueOrchard Finance Ltd., Bridges Fund Management Ltd., LAVCA, LeapFrog Investments Group Ltd., M and G plc, Manulife Financial Corp., Morgan Stanley, Omidyar Network Services LLC, Reinvestment Fund, Root Capital Inc., Sarona Asset Management Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Triodos Bank N.V., Unitus Capital, VESTERGAARD SARL, and Vital Capital are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Impact Investing Market

Impact Investing Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The impact investing market report covers the following areas:

Impact Investing Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increase in awareness regarding social and environmental challenges is a key factor driving market growth. Retailers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of clothing production and are increasingly looking for sustainable options. The fashion houses and designers are focusing on new materials and manufacturing processes, such as recycled polyester and organic cotton, that reduce waste and lower their carbon footprint. Moreover, there is a growing trend for individuals to consider and reduce the environmental impact of their daily activities using reusable bags and water bottles. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increase in millennial impact investing is a major trend in the market. A common trend is that millennials choose impact investing because their investments align with their core values and drive social and environmental progress. Additionally, millennials are also embracing alternative impact investing models, such as crowdfunding platforms that allow individuals to invest in social enterprises and impact funds. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the impact investing market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The limited understanding of impact investing among investors and the general public is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is largely due to a better understanding of traditional investment approaches such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds that prioritize financial gain over positive social and environmental impact. Furthermore, the low visibility of impact funds that invest in green projects such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and affordable housing means that investors miss out on investing in these projects, hindering the creation of a sustainable future. Hence, such factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Impact Investing Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Institutional Investor



Individual Investor



Others

Sector

Education



Agriculture



Healthcare



Energy



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Impact Investing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The institutional investor segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These investors are financial companies or institutions that manage large amounts of money on their behalf, such as pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. For example, the Calvert Foundation oversees the Community Investment Notes program, which enables investors to make investments for social and environmental benefit. Individuals can invest in a variety of areas including affordable housing, microfinance, and community development. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Investors recognize the potential for environmental and financial benefits of the region. The investment strategies and innovative solutions make a difference as compared to others. In addition, North America is also a center of investment in the technology sector, with various impact investors recognizing the investment potential in socially innovative technology start-ups. As a result, the region has developed a range of innovative technologies that address some of the most pressing social issues and challenges. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impact Investing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist impact investing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the impact of investing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the impact investing market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of impact investing market vendors

Impact Investing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 503.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aavishkaar Group, Acumen Fund Inc., Apex Group Ltd., Bain Capital LP, BlueOrchard Finance Ltd., Bridges Fund Management Ltd., LAVCA, LeapFrog Investments Group Ltd., M and G plc, Manulife Financial Corp., Morgan Stanley, Omidyar Network Services LLC, Reinvestment Fund, Root Capital Inc., Sarona Asset Management Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Triodos Bank N.V., Unitus Capital, VESTERGAARD SARL, and Vital Capital Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

