Impact Investing Market size to grow by USD 503.95 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increased consciousness of environmental and social issues to drive the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Impact Investing Market size is projected to grow by USD 503.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Increased awareness of environmental and social issues is driving market advancements, highlighting the pressing need to address these challenges. Various sectors, such as retail and energy, are actively responding to environmental concerns. Leading brands are pioneering sustainable solutions, boosting a demand for impact investment across industries. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Impact Investing Market 2023-2027

Impact Investing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Institutional Investor



Individual Investor



Others

Sector

Education



Agriculture



Healthcare



Energy



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

In 2017, the institutional investor segment held the highest value at USD 152.35 billion. Forecasts indicate moderate growth for the institutional investor segment within the global impact investing market. There's a notable increase in the engagement of institutional investors, representing financial entities overseeing significant funds for various investors such as insurance providers, sovereign wealth funds, and pension funds.

Impact Investing Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the impact investing market include Aavishkaar Group, Acumen Fund Inc., Apex Group Ltd., Bain Capital LP, BlueOrchard Finance Ltd., Bridges Fund Management Ltd., LAVCA, LeapFrog Investments Group Ltd., M and G plc, Manulife Financial Corp., Morgan Stanley, Omidyar Network Services LLC, Reinvestment Fund, Root Capital Inc., Sarona Asset Management Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Triodos Bank N.V., Unitus Capital, VESTERGAARD SARL, and Vital Capital. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as an increase in millennial impact investing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as a limited understanding of impact investing among investors and general public may threaten the growth of the market.

Impact Investing Market 2023 – 2027: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Millennials increasingly engage in impact investing, aligning their investment decisions with social and environmental values.

Their inclination towards impact investing from an increased social consciousness, seeking systemic change and sustainable solutions over mere donations.

Notable millennial impact investors like Jessica Alsford and Jhonna Uy exemplify this trend, focusing on identifying companies addressing social and environmental challenges while improving business models contributing to societal and environmental progress.

and exemplify this trend, focusing on identifying companies addressing social and environmental challenges while improving business models contributing to societal and environmental progress. Alternative models such as crowdfunding platforms like Wefunder cater to millennials, allowing investments in social enterprises and impact funds, driving the anticipated growth of the global impact investing market.

Impact Investing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist impact investing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the impact investing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the impact investing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of impact investing market vendors

