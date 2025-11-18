Impact Investment Accelerates Beanstack's Growth in Reading Motivation

Beanstack secures backing from Achieve Partners to advance its mission of closing literacy gaps and motivating communities to read more, together

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beanstack, a leading platform that helps schools and libraries build joyful reading communities, has secured an investment from Achieve Partners to advance its mission of inspiring young readers and closing literacy gaps nationwide. With Achieve's support, Beanstack will expand its reach to more schools and libraries, strengthen engagement for readers of all ages, and drive measurable improvements in literacy outcomes.

"Reading isn't just a skill students are supposed to learn. It strengthens communities, creates shared experiences, and rebuilds social hubs like libraries that are integral to the fabric of a thriving society," said Felix Lloyd, Founder and CEO of Beanstack. "Achieve Partners shares our vision of creating a world where people of all ages are motivated to become lifelong learners, and we're grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with them as we work to expand our impact."

With the most recent reading scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress—often referred to as the nation's report card—reaching new lows this year, schools and districts are in search of innovative approaches to close literacy gaps and support student achievement. At the same time, research suggests that reading for pleasure is on the decline: as of 2022, the number of adults who reported reading a novel or short story reached a three-decade low , and the number of young people reading daily was cut in half between 2012 and 2023. Students are reading fewer books both in school and out of school.

Beanstack's approach uses gamification to make reading a shared, motivating experience that is more rewarding, engaging, and meaningful for students, educators, and families alike. Its platform combines reading accountability, data and reporting tools, and library and program management to help schools build a culture of joyful reading. An alum of the hit ABC show "Shark Tank," Beanstack – previously supported by Riverside Acceleration Capital – works with over 7,000 schools across more than 200 districts, as well as over 2,500 public libraries, and is accessible to nearly 18 million readers.

"The strongest foundation for literacy—and the opportunities it unlocks—begins with motivated readers," said Cassidy Leventhal, Principal at Achieve Partners. "Beanstack's approach is rooted in the idea that boosting reading outcomes starts with creating joy and community, and a fast-growing cohort of schools and districts nationwide speaks to the effectiveness of that model. We're excited to join forces with them and inspire more learners to love reading."

Vervia Partners, a founder-focused advisory firm in the learning technology sector, advised Beanstack.

