Impact Investment Banker Intellivest Securities Wins FINRA Arbitration Case

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellivest Securities, Inc., an investment banker that has been a pioneer and leader in the Impact Investing arena, announced today that a FINRA arbitration panel unanimously denied all claims brought against Intellivest Securities by two former registered representatives.

FINRA Case number 18-02695 entitled Shawn Matthew Lesser and David Michael Whelchel vs. Intellivest Securities, Inc. was filed on July 30, 2018. A three-member panel denied all claims and remaining counterclaims by award published by FINRA on February 18, 2020.

Daniel H. Kolber, CEO of Intellivest said, "Consistent with the values of Impact Investing, Intellivest stood its ground against these meritless claims. We appreciate all the messages of support from our clients and friends during this ordeal. Once it is safe to do so, we will resume our innovative networking events that have historically played such an important role in linking together members of the Impact Investing community."

Intellivest Securities, Inc., based in Riverdale, Georgia, U.S.A., is registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

SOURCE Intellivest Securities, Inc.