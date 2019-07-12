Impact Investor S CAP Adds Team Members to Support Rapid Company Growth

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S CAP, an impact investor partnering with disruptive Food & Beverage companies, announced the addition this week of two new team members to its F&B Fund. Michael W. Walsh joins as both Venture Partner and Vice President, Finance and Administration, and Arjan Overwater joins as Advisor.

S CAP Founder and Managing Partner Kunal Sethi says, "Mike and Arjan are joining us at a critical time, as they greatly strengthen our capability to raise and deploy capital. We see a positive response from investors who share our commitment to investing in brands that are making a positive impact on our world. Adding Mike and Arjan will allow us to amplify that response as we continue active fundraising and investments."

Walsh joins S CAP as an accomplished financial, treasury, and investment executive with over 30 years of experience in private equity and corporate finance. He served as Chief Financial Officer at Gridiron Capital, a private equity firm focused on acquiring and building middle market companies. Mike has also held executive positions in finance and treasury at Cad bury Schweppes, LC, including Corporate Controller–Americas, Finance Director (CFO) - Beverages, Director Corporate Planning, and Assistant Treasurer–Americas.

"Mike's experience in private equity, family office, corporate, and divisional operating environments provides S CAP with a unique perspective and expertise to solve issues, create value, maximize growth, and improve business performance," says Sethi.

"F&B is growing globally and changing rapidly, which means opportunities for disruption and new growth," says Walsh. "I look forward to helping navigate the process of raising capital, direct fund administration, and assist entrepreneurs in developing a path to sustainable revenue and growth."

Arjan Overwater began his career with Shell, then led the FM CG sector of the Hay Group and served as HR director, West Europe, Coca-Cola. He joined Unilever in 1998 as the SVP Global HR then led the Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus business as CEO from 2003-2006, driving their food business (Lipton, Calve, Knorr) with double digit growth.

In 2008, Overwater co-founded the East India Company Fine Foods in London which he ran till 2015, developing a unique range of teas and associated products through a luxury retail concept. He led Meinl am Graben, Austria's premier fine foods company, from 2015-2016 as their interim CEO.

Overwater is currently board chairman for Morrow Optics N.V. in Belgium, a partner in Sunski LLC (San Francisco-based online eyewear), and a partner in The Fresh Sauce Company in the UK. Overwater serves as an associate partner with Global Praxis, a consultancy focused on go-to-market strategy for the global food industry.

"Arjan has a unique track record in both CEO and advisory roles," says Sethi. "He will be focused on fundraising with European investors interested in the exciting Food & Beverage sectors. S CAP's commitment to ESG principles will make us a particularly appealing investment choice. Arjan will also assist in due diligence leveraging his extensive executive experience in the F&B industry."

Overwater says he believes S CAP is perfectly positioned to create real value for investors and entrepreneurs. "As an impact investor committed to outstanding performance of its portfolio companies, I know European investors will find our differentiated approach a compelling investment choice."

About S CAP

S CAP is a NY-based impact investor focused on investing in Food & Beverage and Clean Tech companies at the late Seed and Series A stages. We work with a diverse set of value-added investors, including strategics, high net-worth individuals, family offices, corporates, and institutional limited partners located worldwide. We enable our investors to invest in the fund and/or co-invest with our fund all the way to exit. This provides our investors with access to select strategic investment opportunities and continued financial support for our portfolio companies.

We are committed to accelerating companies that are positively impacting our world with healthier, all-natural, environment friendly, and high-integrity products. Our goal is to achieve sustainability for entrepreneurs while accomplishing maximum ROI for our investors. Visit S CAP at www.scap.nyc.

