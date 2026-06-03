Impact LED Signs Launches Patent-Pending G5 Outdoor LED Sign Platform: 42% Slimmer, 55% Stronger Wholesale Solution for Independent Sign Dealers

Operating at a sun-beating 10,000 Nits while slashing power usage by 54%, the G5 platform features a service-friendly, drama-free architecture built strictly to help distributor partners dominate retrofit and new installations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact LED Signs today announced the launch of its new, patent-pending G5 Series Outdoor LED Sign. This next-generation outdoor electronic message center is engineered specifically for sign companies that require a brighter, slimmer, stronger, and more service-friendly LED display for both new installations and challenging retrofit applications.

Impact LED's G5 Outdoor LED Sign

As a dedicated wholesale provider selling strictly through distributor partners, Impact LED developed the G5 platform to help independent sign shops protect customer relationships, complete installations efficiently, and compete with absolute confidence.

Built around the real-world needs of field installers, the G5 cuts through direct sunlight glare at up to 10,000 nits, utilizes a PrecisionFrame™ cabinet profile that is 42% slimmer, improves structural strength by 55%, and slashes power requirements by up to 54%.

"We designed the G5 around the exact problems sign companies deal with every day," said Mike Townsend, Partner and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Impact LED Signs. "Retrofit conditions are tight, power is often limited, and service calls drain profitability. Because Impact LED sells strictly wholesale through partners, our goal is simple: help sign companies say yes to more projects, install faster via our DirectPath™ architecture, and support their clients without vendor competition."

Key G5 Series Advantages for Sign Professionals

Sun-Beating 10,000 Nit Brightness: Delivers ultra-high-visibility performance, ensuring commercial messages, school alerts, and church schedules remain flawlessly clear in high-glare environments.

Delivers ultra-high-visibility performance, ensuring commercial messages, school alerts, and church schedules remain flawlessly clear in high-glare environments. 42% Slimmer, 55% Stronger Cabinet: The rugged PrecisionFrame™ engineering provides unmatched structural strength while offering the slim versatility needed for tight structural retrofits.

The rugged engineering provides unmatched structural strength while offering the slim versatility needed for tight structural retrofits. 54% Reduction in Power Demands: Drastically lowers the electrical footprint of the sign, supporting cooler, more sustainable green operations and reducing utility overhead.

Drastically lowers the electrical footprint of the sign, supporting cooler, more sustainable green operations and reducing utility overhead. Built by "Sign-Guys" for Easier Service: The ultra-lightweight, front-serviceable modules minimize labor complexity, allowing field crews to drastically reduce time on-site during installation and future maintenance.

The ultra-lightweight, front-serviceable modules minimize labor complexity, allowing field crews to drastically reduce time on-site during installation and future maintenance. Impact Cloud+ with Impact Vision™ Diagnostics: Gives end users an intuitive, web-based content management system (CMS) with built-in scheduling, while providing Dealer Partners with remote, predictive monitoring to troubleshoot issues before performance drops.

For end users, the G5 offers a sleek, modern, eco-conscious display that looks clean, drives local community engagement, and preserves long-term promotional value. For sign dealers, it is a high-margin, drama-free platform backed by a wholesale partner committed entirely to the distributor relationship, never competing for the end user.

The G5 Series is immediately available across all US markets. Sign companies looking to secure territory coverage, request a product review, or access turnkey marketing kits are encouraged to reach out.

Learn more at impactled.com/g5/

Media Contact:

Michael Ross

(502) 406-9012

[email protected]

SOURCE Impact LED Signs