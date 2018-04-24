IMPACT Melanoma Serves Colorado College Skin Cancer Prevention Initiative with Free Sunscreen Dispensers For Multiple Campuses

"The College Skin Cancer Prevention Initiative is a partnership between the Colorado School of Public Health and 10 college campuses across the state," said Lori Crane, PhD, MPH – Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Professor, Colorado School of Public Health. "We aim to reduce risk for skin cancer through policy, environmental, and educational strategies. IMPACT Melanoma's donation of permanent sunscreen dispensers to these college campuses helps members of these campus communities to have access to sunscreen where and when they need it. It is a great complement to other efforts to reduce exposure to harmful UV in these communities."

The dispensers will be installed around the campuses of University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Northern Colorado, Fort Lewis College, Colorado State University, Northeastern Junior College, and CSU – Pueblo by the end of April. Dispensers are currently in use on the University of Colorado at Denver campus.

"We are thrilled to expand on our program throughout Colorado campuses at Colleges and Universities statewide. Providing free sunscreen access to young adults reinforces the notion that protecting yourself from harmful UV rays is imperative to your health," said Deb Girard, Executive Director, IMPACT Melanoma. "Decreasing the incidences of skin cancer throughout Colorado and the United States on the whole, starts with educating our youth. It is our hope that this type of proactive skincare became as commonplace as brushing one's teeth. In short, just love the skin your in!"

A recent study from The University of Colorado cited this program as an influencing force behind the decrease in melanoma rates in the Northeast. Melanoma is rising faster than any other cancer with one person every 50 minutes dying from the disease. Studies show that with daily sunscreen protection, the risk of melanoma is preventable.

These specially designed Bright Guard dispensers, which are being purchased and installed across the country, are part of Practice Safe Skin, a program that offers sunscreen as an effective preventive measure to help avoid sun over-exposure year round. Each sunscreen dispenser is equipped with 4 - 1,000 mL pouches of hypoallergenic broad-spectrum SPF-30 sunscreen (available in four different varieties), safe for people aged 6-months and up. Ingredients are printed on the machines upon installation.

About Practice Safe Skin

In response to the Surgeon General's 2014 Call to Action to address skin cancer as a major public concern, IMPACT Melanoma and partner Bright Guard, launched a pilot program called Practice Safe Skin during the summer 2015 to donate free sunscreen throughout Boston parks and Massachusetts beaches at no cost to taxpayers. Following the success of the pilot program, the Practice Safe Skin initiative is expanding to offer cities and businesses across the country the ability to purchase and provide this public safety program.

For more information or to inquire about pricing, see http://IMPACTMelanoma.org/practice-safe-skin/, call 1-800-557-6352 or email info@IMPACTMelanoma.org.

About IMPACT Melanoma

IMPACT is a national non-profit organization dedicated to working to reduce the incidence of melanoma. Committed to skin cancer prevention and early detection, we provide a variety of award-winning programs which aim to raise awareness and educate the public about skin cancer, as well as support services for those struggling with the disease.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-melanoma-serves-colorado-college-skin-cancer-prevention-initiative-with-free-sunscreen-dispensers-for-multiple-campuses-300634445.html

SOURCE IMPACT Melanoma