Impact Naturals Announces Capital Raise and Partnership with Rowe Capital Group

Impact Naturals' growth-focused capital raise will enable the company to accelerate planned research and development of its CHYLOSOMA™ technology, which has unlocked greater bioavailability of lipid-soluble ingredients including cannabinoids, dietary supplements, and prescription therapies making them better absorbed and better distributed throughout the body.

"Impact Naturals' mission is to expand and improve the efficacy of natural health products with our unique technology platform," says Vassili Kotlov, CEO of Impact Naturals. "We design our technology around the enablement of natural processes—meaning that we find a way for the human body to do what it already wants to do, just better. This investment round enables us to solve fundamental bioavailability challenges: a lot of ingredients are effectively wasted in the body, leading to large variability in consistency and response to a product. Our goal is to make existing products work better, and also create new space for innovation by radically increasing the possible absorption of lipophilic molecules."

Rowe is committed to providing educational resources to accredited investors and providing them with access to investments offered by innovative, disruptor-style companies. The company is led by an experienced team and focuses on opportunities in the technology, real estate, and non-traditional asset sectors, including cryptocurrency and cannabis. The Rowe Digital Market offers fund sponsors a turn-key digital investment platform to assist with their capital raises—providing investors with a simple, easy to navigate investment experience and fund sponsors with a robust back-end investment servicing portal.

"At Rowe, our focus is to provide a platform where accredited investors can access to early-stage investment opportunities that until recently have been reserved for the ultra-wealthy or institutional investors only," said Candace Powell, Managing Partner at Rowe Capital Group. "Through our deep-rooted investment expertise, scalable infrastructure, and extensive network of relationships, we are focused on creating a space where investors can connect with companies that are working to make a difference in the world. Impact Naturals' technology has already helped solve absorption challenges with CBD, and we look forward to seeing them further develop the technology for use in other applications."

Impact Naturals released its current line of health-focused cannabinoid products—REVIVE, RESTORE and REST—in late 2021, and it continues to expand its consumer-based marketing efforts and product reach this year.

"Starting our research and creating our first consumer products with cannabinoids was essential," adds Ramon Seva, CCO for Impact Naturals. "CBD, CBG, and CBN are well-documented for their positive health contributions but are famously hard for humans to absorb in oral formulations. In practically any tincture, gummy, or capsule a person can buy, roughly a mere 10% of the cannabinoid content will be absorbed into the body. The rest is waste. This is a large problem for the industry, given how expensive these ingredients are, plus a loss for consumers who don't get the value of the product they buy. Cannabinoids were a perfect place to begin our research, which ultimately led to our first consumer product line (now sold at www.impact-naturals.com). Our ongoing research with the University of Cincinnati has uncovered other opportunities and applications to use our CHYLOSOMA™ technology, and we're confident it can revolutionize efficacy across multiple categories."

"Our technology can change the destiny of lipophilic ingredients and how they can help human health," says Dr. James Lowder, Impact Naturals' Chief Medical Officer. "By unlocking the potential of cannabinoids, dietary supplements, and prescription therapies, we create new applications, efficacy levels, and uses for nature's best ingredients."

About Impact Naturals

Impact Naturals Group (www.impact-naturals.com) is a health technology company concentrating on unlocking bioavailability challenges. Its mission is to harness the best of nature to deliver reliable, innovative, and consistent products. All products are hemp-derived, THC-free, and legal for sale in the U.S.

About Rowe Capital Group

Rowe Capital Group, LLC ("Rowe") is different. As a diversified, digital investment platform led predominantly by results-oriented women entrepreneurs (ROWE), Rowe is committed to empowering the next generation with financial independence. Rowe has developed an extensive network of partners, advisors, and business leaders throughout the U.S. and provides a platform where accredited investors can access strategic, early-stage, and often low-market-correlated investment opportunities on its Rowe Digital Market. As a service provider, Rowe provides a complete array of fund support services for companies looking to raise capital.

For more information visit www.rowecapitalgroup.com.

Contact: Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1462



[email protected]

SOURCE Rowe Capital Group; Impact Naturals Group