Impact Network Announces Launch on Cox Contour TV

DETROIT, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Impact Network, the only African American owned and operated Christian television network in the United States, is now available to Cox Contour TV customers. The network features programming on urban ministries, faith based, and family lifestyle entertainment.

"We're excited about the commitment Cox has shown to the African-American Community by adding The Impact Network to their platform, as this is another example of Cox's dedication to the African American Community and their commitment to inclusion and diversity," said Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Founder and CEO, of the Impact Network. "We know our programming empowers the community with its uplifting entertainment and with this launch on Cox, it offers additional career opportunities for minorities in the cable television industry."

The Impact Network's mission is to provide exceptional Christian and educational programming. It empowers the spiritual, physical, financial and emotional needs of the community and viewers. The network's line-up includes television ministries by Impact CEO & President Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Creflo Dollar, Dr. Juanita Bynum, and Bill Winston just to name a few. It also offers original programming like The National Action Network "Live" with the Rev. Al Sharpton, The Rainbow Push Coalition "Live" with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Impact The Vote with veteran news anchor Ed Gordon "The Jewel Tankard Show," legendary gospel icon Dr. Bobby Jones featuring some of today's hottest gospel artists, Sports "Impact Live Boxing, "Stars and Champion Reality Boxing Series" and even clean Christian comedy specials, something the whole family can watch and enjoy together.

About The Impact Network:

The Impact Network was founded in 2010 by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson in Detroit, Michigan and is the only African American owned and operated Christian TV network in the United States with diverse family oriented and gospel lifestyle programming. Available on, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, The Dish Network, Charter Spectrum Cable, Verizon Fios, Altice USA, Frontier and now Cox Communications. The Impact Network reaches over 93 million cable and satellite households in the United States, with international distribution in the Bahamas on Cable Bahamas.

Additional information about The Impact Network is available at www.watchimpact.com

