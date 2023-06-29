Impact of Additive Manufacturing Technologies in Oil & Gas Markets, 2023 - Establishing Consortiums with Major Players Across the Supply Chain is Crucial to Increasing 3D Printing Technology Adoption

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Additive Manufacturing Technologies in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent years have seen tremendous technological growth in additive manufacturing, also referred to as 3D printing, and increased research and development (R&D) activities as companies work to scale the technology and meet increasing and evolving needs across several industries. In particular, the oil and gas sector is adopting 3D printing technologies for new product development, shifting from physical to digital inventory systems to reduce its carbon footprint, and fabricating components/parts on demand at desired locations.

This research reviews the adoption of various 3D printing technologies and their application capabilities and impacts across the oil and gas industry. The technology segments are powder bed fusion (PBF), binder jetting, material jetting, material extrusion, sheet lamination, VAT polymerization, and direct energy deposition. The report also covers existing and emerging business models that industry participants adopt.

Briefly, this study covers the following elements:

  • Technology segmentation
  • Overview of major drivers and challenges
  • Existing and emerging component analysis
  • Developments by major industry participants
  • Growth opportunity universe
  • Future business model road map

Key Topics Covered

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Additive Manufacturing Technologies in the Oil and Gas Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

2 Technology Segmentation

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Metal-based AM Has Seen Extensive Adoption in the Oil and Gas Industry

3 Drivers & Restraints

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

4 3D Printing Technology Landscape: Oil & Gas Industry

  • Deep Dive into AM Technologies
  • Metal-based 3D Printing Technologies Have the Highest Technology Maturity and Adoption in the Oil and Gas Industry
  • PBF Has the Highest Adoption for Manufacturing Components in the Oil and Gas Industry

5 Current and Emerging Component Analysis

  • Low-volume Component Fabrication for End-user Applications in the Oil and Gas Industry
  • Currently, the Oil and Gas Industry is Focused on Identifying Component that are Feasible to be Manufactured by 3D Printing
  • Highly Scalable 3D Printing Technologies Are Necessary to Produce Large Components and Spare Parts
  • Metal-based Component Fabrication for the Oil and Gas Industry
  • Major Players across the Oil and Gas Industry are Redesigning Components Suitable for 3D Printing

6 Developments of Key Industry Participants

  • Several Collaborations between Major Players in the Oil and Gas Industry and 3D Printing Service Providers are Evident
  • Recent Industry Partnerships to Address Major Challenges in the Oil and Gas Industry
  • The Effort to Shift from Physical to Digital Inventory Has Been Significant

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Digital Inventory
  • Growth Opportunity 2: End-to-end AM Services
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Legal and Regulatory Concerns

8 Future Business Model Road Map

  • Establishing Consortiums with Major Players across the Oil and Gas Supply Chain Is Crucial to Increasing 3D Printing Technology Adoption

9 Appendix

  • Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

10 Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps

