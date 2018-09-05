Impact of Artificial Intelligence Innovation Proving to be Monumental Making Dramatic Impact on Global Economy

PALM BEACH, Florida, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping up to be one of the most influential technologies in recent history, and potentially one of the most significant in the history of mankind. A study performed by the McKinsey Institute estimates the impact could be greater than that of the steam engine during the industrial revolution. For perspective, the data projects AI will contribute an additional 1.2 percent to annual GDP growth over the next 10 years. As a whole, this could amount to as much as $13 trillion in economic impact by 2030. The opportunity in this space is tremendous, with organizations in every industry leveraging smart technologies to enhance operations and create new products to appeal to consumers. A recent development is the infusion of AI into mathematical modeling applications, allowing for more accurate analysis and forecasts. There are a number of trends to watch in this sector over the next few years, but they are all connected by the common theme of growth and increased revenues opportunities. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ : FTNT ), Box Inc. (NYSE : BOX ), Alteryx Inc. (NYSE : AYX ), Cloudera Inc. (NYSE : CLDR ).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, including a global platform with both mobile and fixed solutions, is pleased to announce it has initiated its plan to develop an advanced mathematical engine to be used within its AI machine learning system. Mathematics plays an important role in AI systems since it is the foundation for building an efficient AI algorithm. Gopher is seeking to develop a mathematical foundation platform required for writing programs and algorithms for AI and machine learning. The mathematical engine, when developed, will be designed to power our AI system with robust mathematical techniques which are intended to allow for advanced machine learning and cognitive capabilities.







"We are moving forward with our goal of creating a shared mathematical functions library to be used within all our systems" provided Danny Rittman, Gopher's Chief Technology Officer. "Advanced AI, which is the "brains" of our system, foundation is solid, efficient mathematical infrastructure. We are in process of building this now. This library will be a long term, on-going project as we will add additional functions over time in order to equip our AI with enhanced possibilities. This constantly growing functions library will be used for our machine learning and cognitive algorithms. For example, linear algebra is used in machine learning to handle parameters and structures for different algorithms of neural networks" Dr. Rittman stated." "This advanced mathematical engine is also intended to include proprietary, out-of-the-box functions and procedures with the goal of providing advantages to Gopher's system over others. For example, we are developing private functions that are derived from the field of quantum continuum mechanics, which is a branch of mechanics that deals with the analysis of the kinematics and the mechanical behavior of materials. These unique functions are intended to provide new, powerful capabilities particularly with self-driving systems, GEO tracking, medical diagnosis, military/security applications and even betting humans at strategy games like Go and Chess" stated Dr. Rittman. Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html







Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ : FTNT ) recently announced FortiNAC, a new network access control product line that delivers network segmentation and automated responses for IoT security. The massive rise of unsecure, headless IoT devices, including industrial and medical IoT, requires new tools for securing networks. Fortinet's new FortiNAC product line delivers network access control to secure IoT environments and provides enhanced visibility, control and automated response capabilities. FortiNAC provides detailed profiling of each device on the network and enables granular network segmentation and automated responses for changes in device status or behavior. This ensures each device only has access to approved items on the network.







Box Inc. (NYSE : BOX ) last week announced several advancements to its cloud content management platform, including updates to Box Skills -- the company's breakthrough framework for applying state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technologies to content in Box - and the unveiling of new tasks and automations capabilities to drive digital business transformation. "Digital businesses run on data. Artificial intelligence has the potential to unlock incredible insights, and we are building the world's best framework, in Box Skills, for bringing that intelligence to enterprise content," said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer at Box. "There will be more change in enterprise content management in the next five years than we've seen in the last twenty years combined, and by bringing intelligence and simple, but powerful automation to cloud content management, Box will help our customers become more data-driven, responsive and agile."







Alteryx Inc. (NYSE : AYX ) recently announced the general availability of the newest version of the Alteryx analytics platform (2018.3). The release introduces new features that greatly enhance how users prepare, analyze, share and collaborate on data across the organization, now amplified with our newest innovation: Visualytics. Visualytics provides real-time, interactive visualizations across the Alteryx platform, enabling any data worker in an organization to easily visualize and understand their data throughout the entire analytics workflow, generating data-driven insights. Data analysts can now see their data at any point along the workflow to identify errors or outliers, make more informed decisions and streamline the analytics process. Inline Visualytics gives data scientists instant visual validation on the health of their analysis to maximize the effectiveness of business-critical models. A new Interactive Chart Tool lets users easily create Visualytics outputs, such as charts and graphs, to share in a multitude of ways. Analysts can create dashboards using the new Alteryx Insight Tool to combine multiple interactive charts together, then share with others for collaboration and discovery of further insights.







Cloudera Inc. (NYSE : CLDR ) earlier this week announced the launch of an end-to-end, open source Internet of Things (IoT) architecture in collaboration with Red Hat and Eurotech. Enterprises now have a modern IoT architecture that is scalable, secure, and technologically advanced without vendor lock-in. Organizations that bought into proprietary IoT platforms are finding themselves tied to limited functionality, locked into a particular vendor, and unable to scale. Enterprises have had to piece together multiple vendors' solutions, manage all of the complexities of integration, and deal with security risks of the patchwork, only to end up with incompatible connectivity, a rigid architecture from black box solutions, and minimal interoperability. These setbacks cause businesses to miss out on technological advances such as machine learning, real-time decision-making, and cloud/hybrid flexibility.







