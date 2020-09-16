Impact of COVID-19 on DevOps and the 'Next Normal' to Highlight Day Two of Actifio Data Driven 2020

Kim and Forte will discuss how COVID-19 has impacted DevOps culture, from technical practices to cultural norms that have changed how teams deliver applications and services quickly. Sign up here for the session, which begins at 11 a.m. ET today.

In his Day One keynote Tuesday, Kim explained that the ideal work environment ensures that every team is getting the data they need, on-demand, quickly and accurately. Author of The Unicorn Project, The Phoenix Project, and The Visible Ops Handbook, Kim said, "The only way that [organizations] can be reliable and secure is to do smaller deployments more frequently. That allows them to respond more quickly in the marketplace, create stability and reliability in the operational environment, to be more secure, increase market share, increase productivity, and have happier employees."

Actifio Data Driven 2020: The Next Normal brings together industry experts to discuss digital transformation, what the future might look like, and how data can thrive during these uncertain times. Register for day two here .

