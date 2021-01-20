Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Procedures in the United States, 2020 Report - Nearly 83.5% of All Orthopedic Procedures Performed have Been Delayed, Postponed, or Canceled

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Procedures in the US, 2020-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study offers an overview of the impact of COVID-19 on select medical devices.

The deferral of elective procedures due to COVID-19-related measures has affected the cardiovascular medical device market. While some cardiovascular procedures are considered urgent, others have been rescheduled and deferred. Nearly 83.5% of all orthopedic procedures performed in the United States have been delayed, postponed, or canceled since the COVID-19 outbreak, as they are considered to be elective and non-essential. Traumas, amputations, and oncological procedures are the top essential procedures. Dislocations and fractures, including hip, pelvis, and forearms, are considered for treatment only in urgent cases.



The top 10 procedures account for 62.5% percent of the total volume and include knee, hip, and shoulder replacements and spinal fusion procedures. These surgeries are being delayed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and spare the use of beds, ventilators, and equipment. Guidelines that are being modified to allow the resumption of clinical activities and reopening of facilities for elective surgery in multiple phases will have a direct effect on the short-term demand for select medical devices.



Although many hospitals and health systems have quickly set up telehealth services to address non-urgent medical issues, the reality is that not everything can be addressed by telehealth. Ecosystem participants have to actively plan their product pipeline and use innovative strategies to recoup the major disruption in 2020. By ensuring timely cleaning services and measures to observe social distancing, healthcare centers can make sure that patients feel safe when they come in to seek healthcare services.

The study considers a conservative scenario and an aspirational scenario for demand projection until 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Impact of COVID-19

Scope of Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Procedures

Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Caseload Trends

Impact of COVID-19 on CRM

Impact of COVID-19 on Orthopedic Surgery

Impact of COVID-19 on General Surgery

Impact of COVID-19 on the MedTech Industry

2. Growth Environment

Key Forecast Criteria

3. CRM

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast Discussion

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast Discussion

4. PCI

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast

5. Structural Heart Market

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast

6. Joint Replacement

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast

7. Spinal Devices

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast

Forecast Discussion

8. RAS Devices

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast

Forecast Discussion

9. RASD Services

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast

Forecast Discussion

10. Other Forecast Trends

Medical Device Future Outlook

11. Growth Opportunities

Opportunity 1: Planning & Scheduling Solutions to Enable Faster and Agile Healthcare

Opportunity 2: Training for Precision Surgery

Opportunity 3: Medical Robots as Assist in Healthcare Settings

12. Companies to Action

13. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

