Impact of COVID-19 on Japan's e-Commerce Market 2020-2026 - Disruptions in H1 2020, Improvements in H2
Jul 27, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan eCommerce Market, MobileCommerce, Retail, Electronics & Media, Toys, Hobby & DIY, Furniture & Appliances, Food & Personal Care, Digital Services, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, Japan's e-Commerce Market is expected to reach USD 325.9 billion by the end of the year 2026. This report captures a detailed analysis of Japan eCommerce Market and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and challenges.
The eCommerce market in Japan is going through major transformational change as the Japanese are shifting from brick-and-mortar stores to online marketplaces. Online retailers are benefiting from urban density, technically advance customers, developed economies, and a single language is being used for all the purposes in Japan. Besides, Japan's distribution channel is highly developed, and the small size of the country makes shipping and product delivery much convenient, which is also boosting the ecommerce market in Japan.
Globally, Japan's ecommerce Market is ranked fourth after the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. In the Asia Pacific region, it's ranked second behind China. Japan's ecommerce Market is driven by high internet penetration, which is secured by the Hi-tech network infrastructure. Besides, time-saving, an extensive range of product choices in one place, is another reason for the growth of the ecommerce market in Japan.
As the government of Japan has declared state of emergency due to pandemic COVID-19, the ecommerce market in Japan is expected to remain disrupted in the first half of 2020. The only supply of essential items is allowed in the country. Japanese are spending mostly on grocery and personal care products; even the median price of the liquid soap has risen in Japan, as citizens are shopping in bulk. COVID-19 is having a catastrophic impact on many non-essential products in Japan. People are avoiding shopping for non-essential items like Apparel, Footwear, Bags & Accessories, but we expect the situation to improve in the second half of 2020. Our research says that from 2021 onwards situation will improve a lot, and growth will again come close to double-digit CAGR.
Companies Performance in Japan's e-Commerce Industry
Companies like Amazon Japan, Yahoo Japan, and Rakuten are leading eCommerce platforms in Japan; these companies earn more than 50% of the country's yearly revenue. Amazon is offering same-day delivery in approximately 80% of Japan's population, covering nearly 100 Million consumers, which is propelling the eCommerce market in Japan. Segments like Fashion, Electronics, and Media are the most significant purchases by Japanese customers. Travel and Hotel bookings are also done through online methods. Besides, car insurance, grocery purchases, online tickets, and entertainment sales are also gaining popularity.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Japan eCommerce Market
5.1 eCommerce Market (Excluding mCommerce)
5.2 Mobile eCommerce Market (2017-2026)
5.2.1 Mobile Browser (2017-2019)
5.2.2 Mobile Application (2017-2019)
6. Market Share - Japan eCommerce Market
6.1 eCommerce vs. mCommerce
6.2 By Segments
6.3 By Sub Segments
6.3.1 Fashion (Apparel, Footwear, Bags & Accessories)
6.3.2 Electronics & Media (Electronic, Books, Movies & Games)
6.3.3 Toys, Hobby & DIY (Toys, Sports, Stationery, DIY)
6.3.4 Furniture & Appliances (Furniture, Appliances)
6.3.5 Food & Personal Care (Beverages & Personal Care)
7. Product Categories - Japan eCommerce Market
7.1 eCommerce by Retail
7.2 eCommerce by Service
7.3 eCommerce by Digital Services
8. Segment - Japan Retail eCommerce Market
8.1 Fashion
8.2 Electronics & Media
8.3 Toys, Hobby & DIY
8.4 Furniture & Appliances
8.5 Food & Personal Care
9. Sub-Segment - Japan Fashion eCommerce Market
9.1 Apparel
9.1.1 Market
9.1.2 User
9.1.3 Online vs. Offline
9.2 Footwear
9.2.1 Market
9.2.2 User
9.2.3 Online vs. Offline
9.3 Bags & Accessories
9.3.1 Market
9.3.2 User
9.3.3 Online vs. Offline
10. Sub-Segment - Japan Electronics & Media eCommerce Market
10.1 Consumer Electronics
10.1.1 Market
10.1.2 User
10.1.3 Online vs. Offline
10.2 Books, Movies, Music & Games
10.2.1 Market
10.2.2 User
10.2.3 Online vs. Offline
11. Sub-Segment - Japan Toys, Hobby & DIY eCommerce Market
11.1 Toys & Baby
11.1.1 Market
11.1.2 User
11.2 Sports & Outdoor
11.2.1 Market
11.2.2 User
11.3 Hobby & Stationery
11.3.1 Market
11.3.2 User
11.4 DIY, Garden & Pets
11.4.1 Market
11.4.2 User
12. Sub-Segment - Japan Furniture & Appliances eCommerce Market
12.1 Furniture & Homeware
12.1.1 Market
12.1.2 User
12.1.3 Online vs. Offline
12.2 Household Appliances
12.2.1 Market
12.2.2 User
12.2.3 Online vs. Offline
13. Sub-Segment - Japan Food & Personal Care eCommerce Market
13.1 Food & Beverages
13.1.1 Market
13.1.2 User
13.1.3 Online vs. Offline
13.2 Personal Care
13.2.1 Market
13.2.2 User
13.2.3 Online vs. Offline
14. Japan Number of Online Shoppers
15. Company Analysis
15.1 Rakuten
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Recent Developments
15.1.3 Sales Analysis
15.2 Amazon Japan
15.3 Kakaku Inc.
15.4 Yahoo Japan
15.5 DMM.com
