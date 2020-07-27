Impact of COVID-19 on Japan's e-Commerce Market 2020-2026 - Disruptions in H1 2020, Improvements in H2

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan eCommerce Market, MobileCommerce, Retail, Electronics & Media, Toys, Hobby & DIY, Furniture & Appliances, Food & Personal Care, Digital Services, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, Japan's e-Commerce Market is expected to reach USD 325.9 billion by the end of the year 2026. This report captures a detailed analysis of Japan eCommerce Market and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and challenges.



The eCommerce market in Japan is going through major transformational change as the Japanese are shifting from brick-and-mortar stores to online marketplaces. Online retailers are benefiting from urban density, technically advance customers, developed economies, and a single language is being used for all the purposes in Japan. Besides, Japan's distribution channel is highly developed, and the small size of the country makes shipping and product delivery much convenient, which is also boosting the ecommerce market in Japan.



Globally, Japan's ecommerce Market is ranked fourth after the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. In the Asia Pacific region, it's ranked second behind China. Japan's ecommerce Market is driven by high internet penetration, which is secured by the Hi-tech network infrastructure. Besides, time-saving, an extensive range of product choices in one place, is another reason for the growth of the ecommerce market in Japan.



Read the Complete Analysis of COVID-19's Impact on Japan's e-Commerce Market



As the government of Japan has declared state of emergency due to pandemic COVID-19, the ecommerce market in Japan is expected to remain disrupted in the first half of 2020. The only supply of essential items is allowed in the country. Japanese are spending mostly on grocery and personal care products; even the median price of the liquid soap has risen in Japan, as citizens are shopping in bulk. COVID-19 is having a catastrophic impact on many non-essential products in Japan. People are avoiding shopping for non-essential items like Apparel, Footwear, Bags & Accessories, but we expect the situation to improve in the second half of 2020. Our research says that from 2021 onwards situation will improve a lot, and growth will again come close to double-digit CAGR.



Companies Performance in Japan's e-Commerce Industry



Companies like Amazon Japan, Yahoo Japan, and Rakuten are leading eCommerce platforms in Japan; these companies earn more than 50% of the country's yearly revenue. Amazon is offering same-day delivery in approximately 80% of Japan's population, covering nearly 100 Million consumers, which is propelling the eCommerce market in Japan. Segments like Fashion, Electronics, and Media are the most significant purchases by Japanese customers. Travel and Hotel bookings are also done through online methods. Besides, car insurance, grocery purchases, online tickets, and entertainment sales are also gaining popularity.



