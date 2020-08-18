Impact of COVID-19 on the Mobility-As-A-Service Industry to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobility-As-A-Service (MaaS) Global Study 2025: Focus on Product Types and Their Application, and Analysis of 32 Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobility-as-a-service market analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.10% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The global mobility-as-a-service market size is estimated at $195.04 billion in 2019. The North America region dominated the global mobility-as-a-service market in 2019, whereas the Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ )region is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The changing paradigm of consumers as well as major MaaS providers, the requirement of a reliable transportation system, and the need to decrease traffic congestion and air pollution, are some of the factors substantiating the growth of the mobility-as-a-service market. However, data privacy and security concerns related to vehicle data and customer identity, low awareness regarding total lifetime cost for private vehicle ownership and service ownerships and impact of COVID-19 hamper the market growth.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the MaaS market? How automotive OEMs and MaaS start-ups are evolving in the space? What was the market value of the product and application of the global MaaS market (2019-2025)? How COVID-19 is impacting the market? How is the MaaS industry expected to evolve during the forecast period? What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market? What are key consumer attributes that can help ensure market success in different countries?

The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global mobility-as-a-service market, including a thorough analysis of the products and application. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period. The scope of this report is focused on the different services catering to mobility-as-a-services for different regions. The industry analysis presents a detailed insight about the major market players in the global mobility-as-a-service market using the value chain analysis.

The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. It includes the market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis. The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global mobility-as-a-service market in terms of various factors influencing it.

The way COVID-19 continues to extend its footprint across regions and countries, many governments have implemented country-wide lockdowns, and numerous companies are facing problems related to sourcing their raw material and components owing to the disruption in the supply chain. Also, consumers dependent on online food and grocery delivery systems are facing challenges to get the required order, as the delivery partners are unable to meet the high volume of demands. In hospitals and health centers, there is a need for seamless supply of essential medicines and medical equipment, which is being obstructed due to the lockdowns.

Key Topics Covered:



1 MARKETS

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

2 APPLICATIONS

2.1 Application and Specification

2.1.1 Passenger Transportation

2.1.2 Micro-Mobility

2.1.3 Freight Transportation

2.2 Demand Analysis of Mobility-as-a-Service (by Application)

2.2.1 Overview

2.2.2 Passenger Transportation

2.2.3 Micro-Mobility

2.2.4 Freight Transportation

3 PRODUCTS

3.1 Products and Specification

3.1.1 Ride-Hailing

3.1.2 Ride Sharing

3.1.3 Carpool

3.1.4 Rental

3.2 Demand Analysis of Mobility-as-a-Service Market (by Product)

3.2.1 Ride-Hailing

3.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2.1.2 Cars

3.2.1.3 Scooters and Bikes

3.2.1.4 Air Taxi

3.2.1.5 Commercial Vehicles

3.2.1.5.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

3.2.1.5.1.1 Vans and Shuttles

3.2.1.5.1.2 Low Capacity Trucks

3.2.1.5.2 Heavy Duty Trucks

3.2.2 Ride Sharing

3.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2.2.2 Cars

3.2.2.3 Buses

3.2.3 Carpool

3.2.3.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2.3.2 Overview

3.2.4 Rental

3.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2.4.2 Cars

3.2.4.3 Commercial Vehicles

3.2.4.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

3.2.4.3.1.1 Vans

3.2.4.3.1.2 Low Capacity Trucks

3.2.4.3.2 Heavy Duty Trucks

3.2.5 Business Model Analysis

3.2.5.1 Service Delivery Model

3.2.5.1.1 Business-to-Business

3.2.5.1.2 Business-to-Customer

3.2.5.1.3 Business-to-Industry

3.2.5.1.4 Business-to-Government

3.2.5.2 Payment Mode

3.2.5.3 Vehicle Ownership

3.2.5.3.1 Personally Owned

3.2.5.3.2 Rental

4 REGIONS

4.1 Analysis of Lockdown Period

4.2 NORTH AMERICA

4.3 SOUTH AMERICA

4.4 EUROPE

4.5 U.K.

4.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

4.7 CHINA

4.8 ASIA-PACIFIC & JAPAN

5 MARKETS - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Uber Technologies Inc.

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.2 Business Strategies

5.2.1.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.1.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.1.3.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaboration, and Alliances

5.2.1.4 Competitive Position

5.2.1.4.1 Strengths of the Company

5.2.1.4.2 Weaknesses of the Company

5.2.2 Lyft, Inc.

5.2.3 Didi Chuxing

5.2.4 Careem

5.2.5 BlaBlaCar

5.2.6 ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola)

5.2.7 Mobike

5.2.8 LimeBike

5.2.9 Bird Rides, Inc.

5.2.10 Waze Mobile Ltd.

5.2.11 Resferber Labs Private Limited (Porter)

5.2.12 The Hertz Corporation

5.2.13 Avis Rent A Car System, LLC

5.2.14 SIXT SE

5.2.15 Bridj Pty Ltd

5.2.16 GoGo Tech Limited (GOGOVAN)

5.2.17 ZIFY SAS (Zify)



6 Research Methodology

