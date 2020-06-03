Impact of COVID-19 on the North American Temporary Cooling Industry (2020 to 2026)
DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 North American Temporary Cooling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a current look at the temporary cooling market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. An overview of the cooling equipment rental market in North America (United States and Canada) is provided. The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, market share by equipment type, market share by tonnage, market share by end user, competitive supplier landscape, and forecasts to 2026.
Equipment for temporary cooling applications enable customers to control the temperature and provide cooling for a variety of applications.
For the purposes of this analysis, rental cooling equipment has been segmented in the following categories:
- Spot Coolers
- Air Conditioners
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers
- Air Handling Units (AHUs)
The report captures the following information about the North American Temporary Cooling Market:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2016-2024
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Market Landscape
- Supplier Landscape
- Strategic Recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research Scope
II. Methodology
III. Market Segmentation
IV. COVID-19 Pandemic
V. Executive Summary
VI. Market Drivers
a) Warmer Weather
b) Commercial Construction
c) Continuing Shift from Ownership to Rental
d) Expansion and Upgrading of Data Center Facilities
e) Demand from Events
f) Demand From Temporary Healthcare Facilities
VII. Market Restraints
a) Economic Downturn
b) Lower Crude Oil Prices
c) Environmental Regulations
e) Lack of Skilled Labor
f) Electricity and Equipment Cost
VIII. Industry Challenges
IX. Competitive Factors
X. Market Trends
XI. North American Market Analysis
a) Market Overview
b) Revenues Forecast
c) United States
d) Canada
e) Revenue by Segment
f) Market Participants
g) Distribution Trends
h) Market Share by Revenues
i) Quotes from the Industry
XII. Company Profiles
a) United Rentals, Inc
b) Aggreko plc
c) Sunbelt Rentals, Inc
d) Carrier Rentals
e) Trane Rental Services
f) Caterpillar, Inc
g) Resolute Industrial Holdings, LLC
XIII. About the Analyst
Companies Mentioned
- Carrier Rental Systems
- Caterpillar
- Resolute Industrial
- Sunbelt Rentals
- Trane Rental Services
- United Rentals
