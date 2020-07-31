Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America E. coli Testing Market 2020

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America E. coli Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America E. coli testing market is expected to reach US$ 1,165.0 million by 2027 from US$ 680.9 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2027. The E. coli testing market is growing primarily due to the rise in E. coli testing, growing product innovation, and rising research activities in the North America region. Increasing adoption of multiplex PCR technology and developments in biotechnology sector are likely to fuel the growth of the E. coli testing market during the forecast period.



The majority of instances of food poisoning and infectious diseases is caused due to E. coli. Therefore, it is essential to detect the concentration E. coli in various products. Apart from industrial sectors such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and environmental, the food & beverages sector is at a higher risk of E coli contamination. It is imperative for food & beverage companies to detect and monitor the presence of the bacteria before starting production, during the production process, and in the final products.



Similarly, various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies follow good manufacturing practices (GMP), and current good manufacturing practices (cGMP). Rising incidences of infectious diseases are also leading to the diagnosis of E. coli in the samples collected from the patients. On average, adults in the United States have acute diarrhea once a year. Young children have it an average of twice a year. According to recent reports by the CDC, there were 11 multistate outbreaks of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli in the USA from 2011 to 2014 with six of them attributed to E. coli. Therefore, E. coli testing is widely performed across various countries, in turn, driving its market growth.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has highly affected the North American region. The outbreak of pandemic has affected the E. coli testing market across the region. At present, the majority of the diagnostic laboratories and research institutes and centers are involved in diagnosing the COVID-19 and vaccines to treat the deadly virus. Thus, the shift of research centers and diagnostics laboratories towards the COVID19 pandemic has hindered the market growth. However, it is expected that the impact of the pandemic is likely to be seen for a few years. Also, the presence of various diagnostics and clinical laboratories offering E. coli testing is expected to contribute greatly during the forecast period.



In 2019, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the E. coli testing market. Monoclonal antibodies offer advantages such as low cross-reactivity, high specificity, and excellent lot-to-lot stability, which are likely to contribute to the dominancy of the segment during the forecast period.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. North America E. coli Testing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America E. coli Testing Market - Market Landscape



5. North America E. coli Testing Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. E. coli Testing Market - North America Analysis



7. North America E. coli Testing Market Analysis - By Technology



8. North America E. coli Testing Market Analysis - By End-User



9. E. coli Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America E. coli Testing Market



11. Company Profiles

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.

Abbott (Alere Inc.)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

NEOGEN Corporation

Hologic, Inc

