Impact of "Disruption and the Future of Business" Examined by Women Presidents' Organization at Annual Conference, May 2 - 4, Los Angeles

Twenty years ago, the Women Presidents' Organization was its own disruptive concept. While many organizations supported startups, women entrepreneurs who had achieved success needed a unique kind of business education to continue to accelerate growth. In the second stage of development, founders and presidents are confronted with different strategic and operational challenges.

WPO President and Founder, Dr. Marsha Firestone said, "In 1955 there were 500 corporations on the Fortune list. Today only 61 of those companies still exist. Typically, the only time an organization changes is when it's backed into a corner. The old adage 'Innovate or Die' still applies. Don't be one of these unfortunate enterprises left by the side of the road. Disruptive thinking has revolutionized the business landscape."

Conference keynote speakers include world-renowned design thinking expert Tim Brown, CEO and President, IDEO, addressing how creative competitiveness is an essential response to the threat of disruption. With over 25 years' experience in virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality, Evelyn Miralles, Business Technology Strategist and Principal Engineer, NASA Johnson Space Center, will share insight into the impact of future technologies on businesses worldwide. Rachel Botsman, Lecturer and Researcher, University of Oxford, Saïd Business School, will reveal new rules of trust in a shared economy, where technologies are changing how and whom we trust.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, call 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Twitter @womenpresidents. Like us on Facebook @TheWPO.

