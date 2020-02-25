Impact of Online Convenience Services, 2020 Report - Consumer Products & Service Delivery Systems, Key Food Tech/Food Delivery Business Organizations; Business Models; Operating Systems
Feb 25, 2020, 07:45 ET
The "Impact of Online Convenience Services: Is it Convenient for All?" report
The report includes:
- An overview of online convenience services and study its impact on consumer product and service delivery system
- Coverage of key food tech or food delivery business organizations and information on their business models
- Snapshot of the operating systems used by some of the key food delivery players in the U.S.
- Knowledge about cloud kitchens, their multiple variations and their pros and cons
- Evaluation of interrelationship between carbon footprints and ecosystem and their impact on the environment resulting in climate change
- Information on the inverted relationship between ecosystem and improved consumer product and service delivery systems
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. What is Convenience? Does It Mean Different Things?
3. How Has Convenience Changed Our World?
4. What Are Some of the Reasons for Choosing Convenience?
- Rapid Urbanization
- Smaller Households
- Crowded Transportation
- Evolving Gender Roles
- Generational Needs
- Uptake of Technology
5. What Are the Most Prevalent Personal Convenience Systems?
- Easy Finance/Easy Payments
- Easy Transportation
- Delivery of Products
- Delivery of Services
6. What Can You Have Delivered?
- Ski Equipment
- Printer Ink
- Kiteboarding Equipment
- Your Favorite Chain Restaurant Foods
- Cars
- Alcohol
7. Who Are the Key Foodtech/Food Delivery Business Organizations?
- DoorDash (iOS/Android)
- Grubhub (iOS/Android)
- Uber Eats (iOS/Android)
- Postmates (iOS/Android)
- Delivery.com (iOS/Android)
- Instacart (iOS/Android)
8. What About E-Commerce?
- What Is the Negative Impact of This Convenience?
- Environmental Impact
- Why is This Critical?
- Amazon's Impact: The Behemoth of the Sector
- The Emissions of the Food Delivery Ecosystem
- Can We Do This Better?
- Managing Carbon Footprints and Emissions in the Convenience Sector
9. Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Delivery.com
- DHL
- DoorDash
- Grubhub
- Instacart
- Nowcar.com
- Postmates
- Uber Eats
