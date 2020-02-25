Impact of Online Convenience Services, 2020 Report - Consumer Products & Service Delivery Systems, Key Food Tech/Food Delivery Business Organizations; Business Models; Operating Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Online Convenience Services: Is it Convenient for All?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes:

An overview of online convenience services and study its impact on consumer product and service delivery system

Coverage of key food tech or food delivery business organizations and information on their business models

Snapshot of the operating systems used by some of the key food delivery players in the U.S.

Knowledge about cloud kitchens, their multiple variations and their pros and cons

Evaluation of interrelationship between carbon footprints and ecosystem and their impact on the environment resulting in climate change

Information on the inverted relationship between ecosystem and improved consumer product and service delivery systems

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. What is Convenience? Does It Mean Different Things?



3. How Has Convenience Changed Our World?



4. What Are Some of the Reasons for Choosing Convenience?

Rapid Urbanization

Smaller Households

Crowded Transportation

Evolving Gender Roles

Generational Needs

Uptake of Technology

5. What Are the Most Prevalent Personal Convenience Systems?

Easy Finance/Easy Payments

Easy Transportation

Delivery of Products

Delivery of Services

6. What Can You Have Delivered?

Ski Equipment

Printer Ink

Kiteboarding Equipment

Your Favorite Chain Restaurant Foods

Cars

Alcohol

7. Who Are the Key Foodtech/Food Delivery Business Organizations?

DoorDash (iOS/Android)

Grubhub (iOS/Android)

Uber Eats (iOS/Android)

Postmates (iOS/Android)

Delivery.com (iOS/Android)

Instacart (iOS/Android)

8. What About E-Commerce?

What Is the Negative Impact of This Convenience?

Environmental Impact

Why is This Critical?

Amazon's Impact: The Behemoth of the Sector

The Emissions of the Food Delivery Ecosystem

Can We Do This Better?

Managing Carbon Footprints and Emissions in the Convenience Sector

9. Conclusion



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Delivery.com

DHL

DoorDash

Grubhub

Instacart

Nowcar.com

Postmates

Uber Eats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1ge1e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

