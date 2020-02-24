Impact of Online Convenience Services: Is it convenient for all?

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:

- An overview of online convenience services and study its impact on consumer product and service delivery system

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866862/?utm_source=PRN

- Coverage of key foodtech or food delivery business organizations and information on their business models

- Snapshot of the operating systems used by some of the key food delivery players in the U.S

- Knowledge about cloud kitchens, their multiple variations and their pros and cons

- Evaluation of interrelationship between carbon footprints and ecosystem and their impact on the environment resulting in climate change

- Information on inverted relationship between ecosystem and improved consumer product and service delivery systems



Summary

When Queen Margherita visited Naples in 1889 and fell sick after eating rotten food, Chef Raffaele Esposito of Pizzeria Brandi had the honor of serving a pizza to the queen.Since the visiting royalty could not come to Esposito's pizzeria, the chef carried it to the palace himself.



It was a pizza with basil, mozzarella and tomato (to match the Italian flag).He called it the Pizza Margherita.



This is widely regarded as the first instance of a pizza delivery service.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866862/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

