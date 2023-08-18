Impact of the Metaverse on Foodservice, 2023 Thematic Intelligence Report - Gamification Transforming Play into Real-Life Rewards

The "Impact of the Metaverse on Foodservice - Thematic Intelligence" report

This report provides an overview of how foodservice companies are entering the metaverse. It looks at how several fast-food chains have proven the power of this technology, entering the market with skillful advertising and customer engagement strategies.

Furthermore, it assesses the consequences of supply chain disruptions following the Russia-Ukraine war and the global economy heading for possible stagflation on the metaverse adoption, and how it will influence foodservice innovation in the years ahead.

The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. At the time of writing, it is still largely conceptual but could transform how people work, shop, communicate, and consume content.

The metaverse brings together a range of next-generation technologies from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity, the internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), digital twins, and adtech. This report provides an overview of how foodservice companies are entering the metaverse and how it is used for their business strategies.

Scope

  • Most of the foodservice use cases involve gamification whose rewards can be then redeemed for real food in restaurants. Food brands leverage the metaverse to foster their relationship with users in a virtual environment, advertise themselves, and then capitalize on it when consumers spend their earned promotions at real-life restaurants
  • Under the current economic circumstances, the metaverse adoption in the foodservice sector will be delayed. In addition to this, publisher data shows that food brands' metaverse hype had already started to wane in 2022

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • The Metaverse Value Chain
  • Foundation layer
  • Tools layer
  • User interface layer
  • Experience layer
  • Foodservice Challenges
  • The Impact of the Metaverse on Foodservice
  • Case Studies
  • Data Analysis
  • Market size and growth forecasts
  • Mergers and acquisitions
  • Patent trends
  • Hiring trends
  • Social media trends
  • Metaverse timeline
  • Companies
  • Leading metaverse adopters in foodservice
  • Leading metaverse vendors
  • Specialist metaverse vendors in foodservice
  • Sector Scorecard
  • Foodservice sector scorecard
  • Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Domino's
  • Restaurant Brands International
  • Yum! Brands
  • Chipotle
  • Aramark
  • Sodexo
  • Whitbread
  • Panera bread
  • CFA Properties (Chick-Fil-A)
  • McDonald's
  • Seven & I Holding (Seven Eleven)
  • Starbucks
  • Doctor's Associates (Subway)
  • Darden Restaurants
  • Compass
  • Wendy's
  • Inspire Brands
  • Brinker
  • Dine Brands Global
  • Autogrill
  • Jollibee Foods

