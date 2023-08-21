Impact of the Metaverse on Sports Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: A Clear Use Case for the Metaverse in Sport has Not Yet Emerged

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of the Metaverse on Sports - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Virtual stadiums are leading the way in sport innovation. A clear use case for the metaverse in sport has not yet emerged.

This report will help readers understand the business benefits that could be derived from the metaverse. In addition, the report identifies the technology vendors that are leading across the metaverse market. The report uncovers the sports sponsorship brands that are excelling in the metaverse theme within the publisher's thematic scorecard.

The metaverse has the potential to be an important technology in the sports industry. Whilst a tried and tested use case has not yet been adopted, there is potential across the industry, to help solve the challenges of fan engagement, media competition, and player safety.

Sports teams, companies, federations, and broadcasters are actively exploring the utility of the metaverse in the sports industry. The adoption of the metaverse intends to increase fan engagement, appeal to a younger, more tech-savvy audience, and create an additional revenue stream in the digital realm. However, a tried and tested, profitable use case has not yet been adopted by the sporting industry. Many Big Tech companies have reversed their decision to invest heavily in the metaverse.

Scope

  • This report provides an overview of the metaverse theme and looks at its impact on the sport sector
  • The detailed value chain breaks down the metaverse into four categories: foundation, tools, user interface, and experience
  • The report includes a comprehensive data analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for the metaverse
  • It also includes selected case studies highlighting who is innovating in sport, using the metaverse

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • The Metaverse Value Chain
  • Sport Challenges
  • The Impact of the Metaverse on Sport
  • Case Studies
  • Data Analysis
  • Companies
  • Sector Scorecard
  • Glossary
  • Further Reading

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Alibaba
  • Alphabet (Google)
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Ericsson
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Meta
  • Microsoft
  • Nvidia
  • Sony
  • Vodafone
  • Zetly
  • Virtually Live
  • Manchester City FC
  • Atlanta Braves
  • Brooklyn Nets
  • Baidu
  • Bitcoin
  • Decentraland
  • Epic Games
  • Roblox
  • Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity)
  • Tencent
  • Sony
  • ByteDance (Pico)
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Snap
  • Epic Games
  • StadiumLive
  • LootMogul
  • SportsIcon
  • NBA
  • Nike
  • FIFA
  • FCF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mmmel

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

