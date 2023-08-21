Impact of the Metaverse on Sports Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: A Clear Use Case for the Metaverse in Sport has Not Yet Emerged

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of the Metaverse on Sports - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Virtual stadiums are leading the way in sport innovation. A clear use case for the metaverse in sport has not yet emerged.

This report will help readers understand the business benefits that could be derived from the metaverse. In addition, the report identifies the technology vendors that are leading across the metaverse market. The report uncovers the sports sponsorship brands that are excelling in the metaverse theme within the publisher's thematic scorecard.

The metaverse has the potential to be an important technology in the sports industry. Whilst a tried and tested use case has not yet been adopted, there is potential across the industry, to help solve the challenges of fan engagement, media competition, and player safety.

Sports teams, companies, federations, and broadcasters are actively exploring the utility of the metaverse in the sports industry. The adoption of the metaverse intends to increase fan engagement, appeal to a younger, more tech-savvy audience, and create an additional revenue stream in the digital realm. However, a tried and tested, profitable use case has not yet been adopted by the sporting industry. Many Big Tech companies have reversed their decision to invest heavily in the metaverse.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the metaverse theme and looks at its impact on the sport sector

The detailed value chain breaks down the metaverse into four categories: foundation, tools, user interface, and experience

The report includes a comprehensive data analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for the metaverse

It also includes selected case studies highlighting who is innovating in sport, using the metaverse

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Metaverse Value Chain

Sport Challenges

The Impact of the Metaverse on Sport

Case Studies

Data Analysis

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alibaba

Alphabet (Google)

Amazon

Apple

Ericsson

IBM

Intel

Meta

Microsoft

Nvidia

Sony

Vodafone

Zetly

Virtually Live

Manchester City FC

Atlanta Braves

Brooklyn Nets

Baidu

Bitcoin

Decentraland

Epic Games

Roblox

Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity)

(Axie Infinity) Tencent

Sony

ByteDance (Pico)

Samsung Electronics

Snap

Epic Games

StadiumLive

LootMogul

SportsIcon

NBA

Nike

FIFA

FCF

