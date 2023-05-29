Impact of the Metaverse on the Automotive Industry: 2023 Thematic Intelligence Report - Technologies like AR and VR will be Pivotal for Vehicle Safety Training and Testing

The "Impact of the Metaverse on the Automotive Industry - Thematic Intelligence" report 

By 2030, the metaverse will be a $626.5 billion opportunity

Although the impact of the metaverse on the automotive industry is minor so far, this technology promises to make digital media experiences more immersive, inclusive, and accessible than today.

When fully self-driving vehicles arrive - around 2035, according to publisher forecasts - AR and the metaverse will play a significant role in onboard information and entertainment systems.

Overlaying content over the outside world or repurposing car windows to display a different world entirely will transform the in-car experience. The metaverse will allow consumers to test drive vehicles, enhancing automotive sales and empowering consumer choice.

Key Highlights

Technologies like AR and VR will also be pivotal for vehicle safety training and testing. By simulating real-world conditions in a virtual space, drivers will be able to practice skills without any of the associated risks.

Likewise, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will be able to simulate vehicle driving tests with primary driver data, with none of the associated safety risks that testing on roads could incur. Real-time digital twins in the metaverse can be used to design, simulate, and optimize new vehicle models, equipment, and manufacturing processes. It can also ensure faster training of automotive staff and create more immersive experiences.

Scope

The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios.

It brings together a range of next-generation technologies from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), digital twins, and adtech. While still largely conceptual, the metaverse could transform how people work, shop, communicate, and consume content

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • The Metaverse Value Chain
  • Foundation layer
  • Tools layer
  • User interface layer
  • Experience layer
  • Automotive Challenges
  • The Impact of the Metaverse on Automotive
  • Case Studies
  • Data Analysis
  • Market size and growth forecasts
  • Mergers and acquisitions
  • Patent trends
  • Company filings trends
  • Hiring trends
  • Metaverse timeline
  • Companies
  • Leading metaverse adopters in automotive
  • Leading metaverse vendors
  • Specialist metaverse vendors in automotive
  • Sector Scorecard
  • Vehicle manufacturing sector scorecard
  • Glossary

Companies mentioned in this report include

  • Renault
  • BMW
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Volvo
  • Hyundai
  • Nissan
  • Volkswagen
  • Continental
  • Denso
  • Schaeffler
  • Nvidia
  • Holoride
  • Varjo Technologies
  • Mitsubishi Motors
  • Mazda
  • Dongfeng Autos
  • Alibaba
  • Alphabet
  • Apple
  • Epic Games
  • Meta
  • Microsoft
  • Naver
  • Niantic
  • Roblox
  • Tencent
  • Unity Technologies
  • Eccentric Engine
  • StradVision
  • Visteon
  • WayRay

Source: GlobalData

