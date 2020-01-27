Impact of Unicorn Companies: Inhibit or Stimulate Competition?

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

- An overview of unicorn markets and discussion on how presence of unicorn impact the market

- Comparative study on U.S. Unicorns and Chinese unicorns and discussion on how Chinese unicorn affecting U.S. unicorn market

Summary

Unicorns are mythical creatures usually found in fables, myths and children's lore.They are represented by a horse with a horn that may or may not have wings on its back.



According to these tales, unicorns are exceedingly rare and possess magical properties.They are strong, fierce and noble creatures, and their horns can be used as cures or poisons.



Cups allegedly made of unicorn horns (but in fact from rhinoceros' horns, elephant tusks or narwhal tusks) were popular across the world in the Middle Ages, from Europe to China.Unicorn blood was also considered to be healing, and there were many curses in existence for killing a unicorn.



The earliest recorded unicorn artwork was from Mesopotamian drawings, and the earliest available references were found in myths of China and India. The earliest reference in Greek Literature was by Ctesias (c. 400 BCE), who was probably describing a rhinoceros instead. In our modern age, the term "unicorn" is used to describe a financial behemoth. This usage was coined by the venture capitalist Aileen Lee in 2013 to describe a privately held company with a billion-dollar valuation. She called such companies unicorns because they were few and far between; no more than forty existed when the term was coined.



This report provides an overview of unicorns and the positive/negative impact they have in the sectors and geographies in which they operate. Some of the challenges facing unicorns and their investors are also reported.



What Are Unicorns in the Financial Market?



Unicorns are privately held organizations with a valuation exceeding a billion dollars.From less than 40 in 2013, when the term was coined, we now have nearly 500 unicorns.



It seems they have multiplied rather quickly, which is the reason new terminologies such as "decacorns" (unicorns with $10 billion valuations) are making their appearance.



