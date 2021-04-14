Impact of Work-from-home on Mobility Patterns, 2021-2030 Scenario Analysis Report - Changing Work Environments and Shifting Industry Structures

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Work-from-home on Mobility Patterns, Scenario Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study seeks to analyze the changing dynamics and impact of remote working on overall mobility patterns in 2030, based on multiple scenarios across select countries - the US, the UK, France, Germany, India, Singapore, and Japan. It provides a guideline for key industry participants in mobility and various other stakeholders including cities to rethink future possibilities and enable strategy development for mobility 2030.

Mobility across cities is highly influenced by Mega Trends, global events, changing work environments, and shifting industry structures, leading to a change in preferences among people.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further pushed boundaries for industries and organizations to rethink the possibilities of their workforce working from home while people themselves have sought to consider new remote working set-ups away from congested cities.

The study also accounts for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, industry, and population. With more than 15 parameters considered across macro and micro trends, the 2030 mobility scenarios offer an outlook into key trends such as private car parc, public transit trips, modal share, and mobility fleet size, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of Work from Home on Mobility Patterns and the Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview of the Impact of Work from Home on the Mobility Patterns

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Scenario Assumptions

Increasing Relevance of Remote Working

Paradigm Shift to Remote Working Likely to Transform the Mobility Industry as Presently Known

"The New Normal" to Impact Mobility Services

Urbanization Shifts due to the Pandemic

Post-COVID-19: Home Working to Become the New Normal

Impact of Remote Working - Scenario Analysis Parameters

2030 Scenarios Analysis Assumptions

Impact of Remote Working on Motorization and Car Parc

Impact of Remote Working on New Car Registration

Impact of Remote Working on Public Transit Trips

Impact of Remote Working on New Mobility Fleet Size

Impact of Remote Working on Modal Share Split

Input Parameters Analysis

Input Parameters Analysis, 2019 and 2020

Macroeconomics

Population - City Segmentation

Population - Urban Versus Rural Split

Environmental Trends

Private Vehicle Trends

Shared Mobility Trends

Public Transport Usage Trend

Modal Share Split

Industry Structure - Non-service Versus Service Sector

COVID-19 Related Parameters

Real Estate and E-Commerce Transactions

Work from Home

Mobility Trip Trends

Scenario Model Analysis

2030 Scenarios Analysis Model

2030 Scenarios Analysis Assumptions

Scenario Analysis - Influence of Input Parameters

US - Country Profile

US - Current Landscape

US - Mobility Market Outlook

US - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share

US - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary

UK - Country Profile

UK - Current Landscape

UK - Mobility Market Outlook

UK - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share Split

UK - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary

France - Country Profile

France - Current Landscape

- Current Landscape France - Mobility Market Outlook

- Mobility Market Outlook France - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share

- Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share France - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary

Germany - Country Profile

Germany - Current Landscape

- Current Landscape Germany - Mobility Market Outlook

- Mobility Market Outlook Germany - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share

- Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share Germany - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary

India - Country Profile

India - Current Landscape

- Current Landscape India - Mobility Market Outlook

- Mobility Market Outlook India - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share

- Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share India - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary

Singapore - Country Profile

Singapore - Current Landscape

- Current Landscape Singapore - Mobility Market Outlook

- Mobility Market Outlook Singapore - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share

- Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share Singapore - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary

Japan - Country Profile

Japan - Current Landscape

- Current Landscape Japan - Mobility Market Outlook

- Mobility Market Outlook Japan - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share

- Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share Japan - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary

Conclusion

Implications of Strategic Scenario Analysis

Implications of Strategic Scenario Analysis - High Scenario

Implications of Strategic Scenario Analysis - Low Scenario

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity: Impact of Remote Working on Mobility Patterns, 2020

Next Steps

