Impact on Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market from Challenges like- Negative Health Effects

The increasing social acceptance of cannabis is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, negative health effects will hamper the market growth.

Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market: Product Landscape

The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market share growth by the cannabis-infused beers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The cannabis-infused beers market segment has been witnessing multiple mergers and acquisitions over the last few years. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market size.

Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market: Geographic Landscape

North America has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market vendors. Factors such as the increasing number of new product launches and collaborations between major vendors in the alcoholic beverages sector are accelerating the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market growth in North America. The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market share growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and South America.

Companies Covered:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Anker Amsterdam Spirits BV

California Dreamin

CannaVines

Heineken NV

Klosterbrauereu WeiBenohe GmbH & Co. KG

MJ Wines LLC

NABC Inc.

Rebel Coast Winery

Winabis

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cannabis-infused beers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cannabis-infused spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cannabis-infused wines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

