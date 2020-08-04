Impact Payments Recruiting Announces the Creation of their Talent Development Division

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Payments Recruiting, the leading executive search firm in the payments and fintech space, today announced its plan to globally broaden its offerings to clients with the creation of their Talent Development division, headed by Damien Henderson, FCIPD. Mr. Henderson brings over ten years of experience in Human Resources, enabling high-growth organizations to scale globally by developing their people strategies to improve productivity, revenue and profitability. Damien has lead HR teams throughout the UK, Europe, North America and APAC, implementing global HR strategies to drive significant commercial growth and customer value through organizational change and improvement. Having helped fintech and payments companies grow by 150% and achieve 30% profit margin, Damien joins Impact to further enable their clients to reduce their cost of HR and improve their profitability through talent development.

"In today's workplace, talent and development has never been more imperative to an organization's growth. Coupled with our 20+ years of recruiting, we felt it was an opportune time to offer our partners a holistic service that hasn't been presented in the Payments space before. While hiring great people to your organization is vital, we have seen the importance of organizations investing in the development of their people to retain their top talent, drive the success of their company, and increase productivity, revenue and profitability," says Marc Badalucco, Managing Partner at Impact Payments Recruiting.

