Impact Products Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

"With 70 percent of small businesses failing within 10 years, I'm extremely excited and grateful to be celebrating our 20 th anniversary." said Impact CEO Bill Quarless. "It took hard work, integrity and perseverance. But by the grace of God, we defied the odds."

Impact's competitive advantage has been its laser-like focus on the specific needs of the direct-response television (DRTV) or "As Seen on TV" industry, Quarless explained. These include high-volume manufacturing, the ability to support a speed-to-market strategy, complete confidentiality and careful quality control – all areas in which Impact excels.

As a result, the firm is responsible for producing more than 100 million products sold, including well-known brands such as the Bell+Howell Tac line of military-style flashlights and other products, the HD Vision line of sunglasses and the Yoshi line of grill mats and oven liners.

About Impact Products

Impact Products (www.impactproducts.com) is an American-owned company based in Hong Kong that specializes in product development and supply-chain management for the "As Seen on TV" industry. For more information, e-mail [email protected].

