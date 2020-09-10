Impact RTO Holdings partners with Digbi Health to provide the leading gut microbiome and genetics-based digital care program to their Rent a Center essential workers and families

Impact RTO Holdings is the largest franchisee in the Rent a Center system serving locations spread across the Southeastern US within the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Impact RTO Holdings was looking for the next generation, proven, science-based digital wellness solution that can be delivered remotely to protect and improve the health of their diverse workforce and their families.

"When we first spoke with Impact RTO Holdings, they were well aware of the risks of their essential workers in the current climate of COVID and were looking for a proven solution that would not only build their immunity by reducing risk through weight loss, but also tending to the entire person's health including digestive issues, skin disorders, and mental health," said Ranjan Sinha, Founder and CEO of Digbi Health.

With Digbi Health, Rent a Center employees and their families will have the ability to participate in the program which analyzes their genetics, gut bacteria, sleep, exercise, stress, and craving patterns to create a personalized food, fitness, and habit modification program proven to promote fat burn, reduce cravings, improve sleep, gut health, blood sugar management, and immunity levels. They will be equipped with a digital health tracker, genetic insights, behavior change health coach, and a smart mobile app to help them reduce weight, reverse weight-related inflammatory gut, cardiovascular, insulin-related illnesses, and eliminate medication.

To get started, eligible employees and their dependents simply download the Digbi app and complete their intake forms. The program is easy to use and backed with outcomes-based clinical recommendations and one-to-one coaching support.

"Obesity is one of the leading causes of disease," said Shirin Kanji, President of Impact RTO. "We know weight loss is hard especially during these times and wanted our employees and their families to have access to a proven digital platform to help them. Digbi fit the bill."

"The prescriptive grade program based on each individual's ethnic background, lifestyle, genetics, and gut microbiome to offer to our employees and families is the best tactic I could implement to protect our employees, not just from COVID, but any diseases associated with being overweight," said Kanji.

"Digbi Health was built to support a team like Rent a Center. The program is app-based and provides telephonic one-on-one coaching to help each individual reach their goals through a personalized program based solely on their data," said Sinha. "Digbi members say they feel like they finally found the blueprint to their body, we look forward to providing this for each employee."

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health is the leader in Precision Digital Care. Digbi Cares™ is the next-generation, prescription-grade digital therapeutic platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to synthesize and individuals' genetics, gut microbiome, lifestyle medicine, socioeconomic and behavioral risk patterns to deliver nutrition, fitness, sleep and stress management personalized program proven to reduce weight, reverse weight-related inflammatory gut, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and insulin-related illnesses. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Impact RTO Holdings

Impact RTO is part of the retail division of Impact Properties. Impact Properties is a full-service investment, operating and development company originally founded in 1981. Impact has built an extensive track record with over 38 years of experience in the hospitality and franchise industry. Impact has expanded across the Southeast region into many nationally recognized, segment leading franchise brands within the hotel, restaurant, and retail segments. Impact currently owns and operates 87 units with an additional 16 units under development. It is this experience and diversification that has allowed Impact to create a unique culture of inclusion and success that invites innovation and growth in today's rapidly changing economy.

