Impact Snacks Announces Full Availability Of Sustainable Superfood Bars

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Snacks , a Gen-Z founded sustainable food brand, announced today the public launch of its plant-based superfood bars following an overfunded and much-buzzed-about Kickstarter campaign.

Corey Nobile and Nick Oliveri developed Impact Snacks using minimal high-quality, plant-based ingredients in partnership with neurosurgeon and Chief Product Officer, Dr. Matthew Phillips. The flagship flavors, Dark Chocolate Brownie and Iced Caramel Latte, are made with pea protein and contain nutrient-rich ingredients like lion's mane mushrooms, maca root, and kale. They are gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

"After four years of work, we're excited to see Impact Snacks finally come to life," said founder Corey Nobile. "We're changing the way people look at single use products by making everyday snacking sustainable – and that's just the beginning."

Impact Snacks' packaging is made from entirely plant-based bioplastics—100% home-compostable, certified marine-biodegradable wrappers. Additionally, everything the company produces is a net-positive for the environment. The full supply chain is transparently tracked and audited by LCA-compliant carbon accountants. In partnership with Clearloop, Impact Snacks has determined that each bar produces 0.38 pounds of greenhouse gases. The company then grants customers 2.5x that in carbon credits to invest in renewable energy projects or to plant trees via mass reforestation projects with every purchase they make.

"The foundation of sustainability is both possible and desired by consumers, and we hope to inspire other companies to value purpose over profit," said co-founder Nick Oliveri. "If we as an early start-up can use resources that are net-positive for the planet, what's stopping big food corporations from doing the same?"

Impact Snacks Superfood Bars are now available for purchase through the company's website, impactsnacks.co.

About Impact Snacks

Founded in 2016 by Gen Z entrepreneurs Corey Nobile and Nick Oliveri, Impact Snacks is a plant-based, sustainable food company that makes innovative and healthy superfood bars. Impact Snacks is pioneering planet-conscious snacking, inspired by their mantra: "Choose Good." From ethical, bioplastic packaging to holistic ingredients to carbon-neutral offsetting initiatives, the company's planet-conscious approach to business is one the founders hope other companies, inspired by the possibility, implement themselves. Impact Snacks' mission is to make the future of snacking sustainable—for people and the planet.

