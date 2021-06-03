iMpact Utah Reports Record Client Results, New Office Space

LINDON, Utah, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMpact Utah announces record results this past year, along with the opening of a new office. In 2020, iMpact Utah helped companies achieve over $359 million in increased and retained sales, $13 million in cost savings, $22 million in new investments and create or retain 1,600 jobs. iMpact Utah also received additional COVID resources from NIST MEP and the state of Utah, enabling them to provide over $820,000 in grants and scholarships to Utah manufacturers. The impacts led to not only a productive year but, in many cases, a banner year for many Utah manufacturers.

"This past year has been surprisingly positive for most of the businesses we serve," said Win Jeanfreau, CEO of iMpact Utah. "We saw record results for Utah manufacturers in part due to the services we provided them. To accommodate the growth and to increase our ability to serve our clients we have a new, larger office space, including a new training center. We cordially invite our Utah neighbors and friends to our Open House to celebrate our new facility and learn more about how we help Utah manufacturers June 4 from noon until 4 p.m."

The new Office is located at 380 Technology Court Suite 200 Lindon, Utah. This new space will enable onsite and virtual training for our clients with enhanced technology to meet the changing needs of the business environment.

Impact Utah provides training, coaching, and consulting for Utah manufacturers in all aspects of their business including leadership, strategy, sales, marketing, supply chain, workforce, and continuous improvement.

"The iMpact Utah training was an amazing experience for our company. Having been involved in multiple trainings in my career, I can easily say their training was the best I have experienced," said Bryan Crowell, COO Petersen Incorporated. "Not only was it fun and engaging for our entire employee base, but the benefits that came because of this experience have been innumerable. Even after several months, our employees continue to refer to and rely on the concepts that we learned through this training."

About Impact Utah:

Established in 1995, iMpact Utah has been helping companies make sustainable performance improvements. Through hands-on and virtual engagements, iMpact Utah helps companies accelerate revenue growth, achieve operational excellence, and transform managers into inspiring leaders who work through others to deliver results. Since its inception, iMpact Utah has completed more than a thousand projects with Utah-based companies resulting in increased and retained client sales of more than $2.43 billion while saving clients more than $361 million in unnecessary expenses and helping those companies create or retain more than 43,000 jobs. iMpact Utah is a founding member of the Utah MEP, Utah-MEP.org, and a NIST MEP-approved center.

