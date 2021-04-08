Impact Venture Capital Firm Clear Current Capital Launches Fund ll

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based venture capital firm Clear Current Capital announces its new impact fund focusing on early stage investments in US companies in the plant-based food, cell-cultured meat and fermented food spaces, as well as other mission-aligned enterprises. Fund ll expands the mission of Clear Current Capital, by creating additional resources focused on environmental sustainability, animal cruelty, and large-scale industrial food, as well as providing climate, health, and food transparency solutions.

Curt Albright, Managing Member of Clear Current Capital, brings 30 years of senior level finance experience in balance sheet management, risk assessment, and investing in early stage enterprises. Albright founded Clear Current Capital in 2017 to focus on making investments that reflected his passions and values, as well as providing market access and substantial value to investors.

"We are a super targeted firm, investing in plant-based food and cell-cultured meat companies for core impact and we look to attract additional aligned capital into this space," said Albright.

Retail sales data released this week by the Plant Based Foods Association and The Good Food Institute revealed that grocery sales of plant-based foods were up y-o-y by 27% and surpassed $7 billion dollars in the US market in 2020.

"Our proprietary deal flow platform enables us to identify exceptional entrepreneurs/founders and to apply our experience and resources strategically for success and to support sector growth. We intend for our actions in this space to result in a large-scale positive impact and to produce strong returns for our investors. As our portfolio companies grow, so does our targeted impact for the greater good." Albright said, addressing this rise in consumer demand for plant-based food.

Clear Current Capital's mission is also directly aligned with 11 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on establishing a healthier, more sustainable food system. Clear Current Capital supports the removal of animal based products from the industrial food system, while focusing on FoodTech and AgTech innovation for a healthier planet.

About Clear Current Capital

Clear Current Capital is a targeted impact venture capital fund investing in early stage plant-based food and cell-cultured meat companies. Our mission is to create a humane, sustainable, and healthy food system by investing in early stage innovative alt-protein companies.

