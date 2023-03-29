IMPACT VITALS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER

Ex Oura and Peloton executive Karina Kogan to join the Impact Vitals Advisory Board.

DENVER, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Vitals, leading innovators in digital biomarker development, today announced the appointment of Karina Kogan to its Advisory Board.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Karina's experience and profile joining our Advisory Board," said Marcus Barkham, CEO and Board Director of Impact Vitals. "As we bring our ground breaking Hydration and Heat Stress monitoring algorithms to the market, we look forward to working closely with Karina, and leveraging her considerable marketing and commercial experience to maximize our impact."

Karina Kogan

"I'm excited to partner with the talented team at Impact Vitals," said Karina. "While there has been a great deal of progress made in consumer wearables measuring things like heart rate and sleep, heat stress and hydration still represent fairly new terrain, and Impact Vitals is leading the way to bring more innovation to consumers."

About Karina Kogan

Karina is an award-winning marketing and technology executive with a track record of fuelling transformational growth and digital innovation for major brands. She currently serves as the principal of Chief Marketer (LLC), providing strategic advisory and fractional CMO services for a range of early to late stage start-ups and category disruptors, such as P.volve, a science-led fitness company that pairs functional movement with proprietary resistance based equipment. Karina also serves on the board of directors for Jackpot.com, a company that's modernizing the way Americans play the lottery, and as an advisory board member for NILENT (NIL Enterprise Solutions), an education platform designed for student athletes. Most recently Karina was the Chief Marketing Officer at Oura, where during her tenure the organization achieved 110% YoY sales growth and launched successful collaborations with global brands like Gucci. Prior to Oura, Karina held senior executive roles at Peloton, Warner Media, Participant Media and SPIN Media.

About Impact Vitals

Impact Vitals is a passionate and innovative digital healthcare company, focused on patient centric software solutions. We use artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform basic physiological data into novel, predictive vital signs like hydration and heat stress. For more information, please visit www.impactvitals.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Impact Vitals