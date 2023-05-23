IMPACT VITALS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER

Duke Medical Exercise Physiologist Jeroen Molinger to join the Impact Vitals Advisory Board

DENVER, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Vitals, leading innovators in digital biomarker development, today announced the appointment of Jeroen Molinger to its Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are delighted to have someone with Jeroen's experience and deep understanding of human physiology join our Advisory Board." said Marcus Barkham, CEO and Board Director of Impact Vitals. "As we come closer to the launch of our Hydration and Heat Stress software Hydrodex™, Jeroen's input is vital in ensuring we exceed the needs of both clinicians and consumers. As we add to our product portfolio, we are grateful for the key insights Jeroen and the rest of our Scientific Advisory team bring to the company."

"I'm excited to partner with the dedicated team at Impact Vitals," said Jeroen. "The wearable technology market offers the healthcare industry great potential to deliver life changing health and wellbeing solutions at scale. Ensuring delivery of clinical grade data is vital to this opportunity. It is amazing to work with an organisation like Impact Vitals that puts scientific validation and the needs of its customers at the heart of its innovative software portfolio."

About Jeroen Molinger

Jeroen Molinger is a clinical medical (exercise) physiologist who is specialized in cardiometabolic and cardiorespiratory assessments, metabolic imaging and clinical exercise physiology in the perioperative and heart failure space.

At Duke he serves as the Senior Lead Clinical Medical Exercise Physiologist of the Human Physiology and Pharmacology lab (HPPL) and of Duke Heart Cathlab and is therefore responsible of all clinical research related (invasive / non-invasive) cardiopulmonary exercise tests (CPET) done in the lab.  Jeroen is also Chair of the medical advisory board of SplendoHealth, a Duke start-up.

About Impact Vitals

Impact Vitals is a passionate and innovative digital healthcare company, focused on patient centric software solutions. We use artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform basic physiological data into novel, predictive vital signs like hydration and heat stress. For more information, please visit www.impactvitals.com or email [email protected].

