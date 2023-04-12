Impact Washington - NIST MEP Announces Promotion of Jessica Ingle to Chief Operating Officer

The expanded role is part of an updated operational structure for Impact Washington to adapt to a rapidly evolving business environment.

BOTHELL, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Washington, an affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Program (NIST MEP), is excited to announce the promotion of Jessica Ingle to Chief Operating Officer. Ingle has been in the manufacturing industry for over 18 years, most recently serving as Impact Washington's Deputy Director.

"Jessica has taken on increased responsibility in leading the organization. She is highly effective in this capacity," says President and Center Director Deloit R. Wolfe Jr. "With her deep knowledge of our operations and excellent leadership skills, she is the perfect fit for this expanded role. Her ability to manage staff effectively and promote a team approach has been critical to driving our organization's success, and the organization will benefit by expanding her responsibilities."

COO and Deputy Director Ingle will work across all Divisions to support internal operations. She will provide overall vision, management, and direction for all procurement, IT, and human resource functions and ensure Impact Washington maintains the performance metrics per agreement and funding from NIST-MEP.

Ingle began as an administrative assistant; today, she's a key leader in the organization. Her first "real job" was at Impact Washington, and her passion for the mission never wavered — it continues to grow.

"I have had the opportunity to be part of significant organizational growth at Impact Washington. I'm proud of what our team has accomplished and am confident we will build upon our success," Ingle said. "I am excited to take on new challenges and continue to work with our dedicated Executive team to creatively evolve our business practices and empower our people to contribute to Impact Washington's mission and ongoing success. I'm grateful for the tremendous opportunities Impact Washington has provided me throughout my career and aim to champion aspiring women in the manufacturing industry."

About Impact Washington

Impact Washington is a statewide non-profit organization that provides competitive, value-driven consulting and training services. With access to public and private resources, we enhance growth, improve productivity, reduce costs, and expand manufacturing capacity in Washington. Our solutions, consulting, and educational opportunities focus on small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state. We are the Washington state affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Program (NIST MEP). Our nationwide network consists of manufacturing extension partnership centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Since 1997 Impact Washington has delivered improvement solutions to more than 1,500 Washington State manufacturers.

About MEP National Network™

The MEP National Network™ is a unique public-private partnership that delivers comprehensive, proven solutions to U.S. manufacturers, fueling growth and advancing U.S. manufacturing. Focused on helping small and medium-sized manufacturers generate business results and thrive in today's technology-driven economy, the MEP National Network comprises the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP), the 51 MEP Centers located in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, and over 1,300 trusted advisors and experts at more than 400 MEP service locations, providing any U.S. manufacturer with access to resources they need to succeed. In 2022, the MEP National Network interacted with 33,500 manufacturers, leading to $18.8 billion in sales, $2.5 billion in cost savings, $6.4 billion in new client investments, and helping to create and retain more than 116,700 U.S. manufacturing jobs.

About NIST

NIST promotes U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. NIST is a nonregulatory agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce. To learn more about NIST, visit www.nist.gov

