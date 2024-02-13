Impact Wealth Magazine Unveils Power Couple Amy and Gary Green as Cover Stars for Their Upcoming Aspen Issue

News provided by

Impact Wealth Media

13 Feb, 2024, 15:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Wealth Magazine, a luxury lifestyle publication catering to ultra-high net-worth individuals and the family office industry, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its inaugural Aspen Issue and cover story featuring philanthropic power couple Amy and Gary Green. The Aspen Issue launch party, set to take place at The Snow Lodge in Aspen on Friday, February 16th, promises an unforgettable evening celebrating Impact Wealth's inaugural Aspen issue and the Greens' remarkable contributions to environmental conservation and anti-poaching efforts through their foundation, Green Vision.

Continue Reading

As the focal point of Impact Wealth's "Power Couple" issue, Amy and Gary Green's narrative highlights their steadfast commitment to effecting positive change and their devoted involvement in environmental causes. Having raised millions of dollars for various conservation initiatives aimed at safeguarding our planet and notably combating poaching, Amy and Gary's journey will serve as an inspiration to our readers globally.

The evening celebration will feature an array of distinguished guests, including Jayma Cardosa, the visionary founder behind the iconic Surf Lodge and Snow Lodge, and entertainment provided by renowned DJ and former NBA star, Rony Seikaly. Attendees can anticipate an evening filled with delectable cuisine, enriching conversation, and signature cocktails.

"What makes this event truly special is its underlying mission: supporting Green Vision and honoring Amy and Gary Green," remarked Angela Gorman, Publisher of Impact Wealth Magazine. "Additionally, we will host a silent auction, with proceeds directed towards bolstering the Green Vision cause and its partners. It's not just about celebrating; it's about effecting change and acknowledging the outstanding contributions of these remarkable individuals."

The Snow Lodge, nestled in the heart of Aspen's scenic landscape, will provide an idyllic setting for this exclusive gathering. Guests will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, influencers, and kindred spirits alike.

"We are privileged to feature Amy and Gary Green as THE 'Power Couple' of our upcoming issue," continued Angela Gorman. "Their dedication to philanthropy seamlessly aligns with our mission to inform and inspire positive transformation, encapsulating the essence of Aspen flawlessly. It's only fitting to showcase them on our inaugural Aspen Issue."

Gary and Amy Green expressed their excitement surrounding the issue, stating, "Gary and I are extremely honored to be featured in Impact Wealth's Power Couple issue and excited for the brands and people coming together to make the launch party an unforgettable evening. We extend our sincere gratitude to our sponsors, Ogier, Buccalati, Bronx and Banco, Bandanna's, Heineken silver, Belvedere vodka, Revive, Cincoro tequila, Yadayoga, mezcalum, Veuve Clicquot, whose generous support has made this event possible. Together, we are shaping a brighter tomorrow through our collective efforts."

"We are incredibly humbled by the amazing group of individuals who are coming out to celebrate this evening," remarked Amy and Gary Green. "The support from guests such as Brooks Nader, David Corso, David Graziano, Alex Ferreira, Gary Friedman, Warren Lichtenstein, Rocky Barnes, Shea Marie, and Elen Capri means the world to us. Their presence underscores the importance of the causes we champion and reaffirms our collective commitment to making a positive impact in the world."

For more information on the Green Vision Foundation, visit www.thegreenvision.org/

About Impact Wealth Magazine

Launched in 2020, Impact Wealth Magazine is a luxury lifestyle magazine that caters to ultra-high net-worth individuals and the family office industry. The magazine covers aspirational travel destinations, billionaires and other business titans, family office news and conferences, trophy real estate, philanthropy and galas, fashion and wellness, and luxury transportation.

SOURCE Impact Wealth Media

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.